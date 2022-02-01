Spanish winger Bryan Gil has revealed the main reason why he left Tottenham to join Valencia on loan in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old came through Sevilla’s academy before making his first-team debut for the club in January 2019. He went on to make 21 appearances, registering two goals and two assists, before arriving at Tottenham in the summer.

It has been a disappointing few months for Gil as he has failed to impress Antonio Conte or his predecessor, Nuno Espirito Santo.

He has only completed 87 minutes of Premier League football over nine substitute appearances. The wide man is also yet to register a goal contribution for Tottenham.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Valencia were plotting a move for Gil before Monday’s transfer deadline.

That switch soon came to fruition and the four-time Spain international will now spend the second half of the campaign at Valencia.

When asked about the deal, Gil revealed Valencia’s head coach had played a big part in his decision.

Bryan Gil aiming to ‘grow as a player’

“I was looking forward to returning to Spain,” he said (via ESPN).

“I hope to grow as a player and give my best. [I’m aiming] to gain more experience and work a lot.

“One of the reasons why I’ve come here is (Valencia coach Jose) Bordalas’ style of play and how he likes to compete. I think it will help me a lot.

Arsenal and Tottenham battling for Aston Villa midfielder Arsenal and Tottenham want Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa

“I’ve come here to give it my all and I’m sure we can achieve big things. It’s a special day for me. I was very eager to come here. I’m very enthusiastic and eager to start.”

Valencia’s next match is a Copa del Rey clash against Cadiz on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if Gil will make his debut then.

He is more likely to feature when Valencia host Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday.

What can Everton expect from the start of the Frank Lampard era?

Tottenham signing sends classy message

Meanwhile, new Tottenham arrival Rodrigo Bentancur has sent a classy message to Juventus after leaving Turin.

The central midfielder won several trophies while in Italy, including three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias.

“This club gave me the chance to come to Europe when I was very young, test myself in an important league such as the Italian one and wear a historic and prestigious shirt,” he wrote on social media (via Football Italia).

“It was an honour and I will be forever grateful to Juventus and the whole Bianconeri family for these amazing four and a half years.

“Before the beginning of my new dventure in the Premier League, I want to wish the best of luck to the coach and my amazing teammates for the ongoing campaign.

“I know this group will give its best in every game to reach the targets. I want to thank everyone who works at Continassa for their professionalism and for not making me miss anything over the years.

“Thank you to all Juventus fans for welcoming me in Turin with great affection and for supporting me all the time.”

READ MORE: Bielsa strategy saw Leeds Utd pass on critical signings from Man Utd and Tottenham