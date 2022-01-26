Tottenham attacker Bryan Gil has seemingly rejected reports that he wants out of Spurs, amid further claims that a La Liga club want to sign him.

The 20-year-old only moved to north London from Sevilla last summer. Indeed, he was a Nuno Espirito Santo signing before the Portuguese got the sack in November.

Overall, though, Gil has struggled to make an impact for either Nuno or current boss Antonio Conte.

While he has started nine games in all competitions, six of those came in Tottenham’s ill-fated Europa Conference League campaign. What’s more, he has not yet been in a Premier League starting line-up for Spurs.

As such, Mundo Deportivo claimed on Wednesday that Gil wants to leave Tottenham ‘at all costs’.

The four-cap Spain international is supposedly ‘not happy’ and is ‘having a hard time’ adjusting to life in England.

But Gil has seemingly rubbished such claims, replying on Twitter to a link to the story. He reacted with four question marks and a laughing emoji.

Gil has played 20 times for Tottenham in total this season but is struggling to find his way into the team.

Porto reject Tottenham bid for Luis Diaz Luis Diaz is wanted by Tottenham but Porto has turned away a bid from Spurs

Nevertheless, his contract runs until the summer of 2026. He therefore has time to find his feet under Conte and his successors in the seasons to come.

Still, earlier reports have said that two clubs have come forward with approaches to sign Gil.

Ligue 1 side Nice and Spanish top-flight club Valencia have both supposedly made proposals. The latter club have put forward a loan deal for Gil.

According to the Mundo Deportivo report, though, Valencia’s La Liga rivals Real Sociedad are a third club showing interest in Gil.

They could indeed offer the attacker an exciting role as the replacement for injured star Ander Barrenetxea, who has been a regular in the team aside from his spells on the sidelines.

Bryan Gil not only exit-linked Tottenham star

While Gil has been linked with a move away from Tottenham this month, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele could also yet leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

Englishman Alli, in particular, has interest from a host of clubs according to the latest reports.

Former Premier League stars who could soon return: Hazard, Bale, Suarez and more

Newcastle are in the race, but Everton, Brighton and Burnley are also in the hunt for the player.

Borussia Dortmund could yet snap Alli up, although that move looks more unlikely as it stands.