Valencia boss Jose Bordalas has confirmed that he will struggle to sign Tottenham loanee Bryan Gil on a permanent deal this summer.

Gil only moved to Spurs from Sevilla in the summer of 2020 under Nuno Espirito Santo’s stewardship. But after current boss Antonio Conte performed his own evaluation of the squad, he allowed the attacker to leave.

Indeed, the 21-year-old was one of four Tottenham players to leave in January on a mix of permanent and loan deals. Conte labelled the transfer operations “very strange” but necessary because of “mistakes in the past”.

He also pointed to the arrival of Gil as a player Spurs misunderstood and who needed a move away.

Nevertheless, the four-cap Spain international has starred following his loan move. Gil has impressed in his eight Valencia appearances so far, earning rave reviews.

As such, Valencia have plans to extend his stay back in his native Spain. They also want to tie down fellow loanee Hugo Duro, who arrived last summer from Getafe. But following their negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and director of football Fabio Paratici, a permanent deal for Gil could prove difficult.

“They [Gil and Duro] are two players who have arrived and are giving us a lot,” Valencia boss Bordalas told El Mercantil Valenciano.

“Right now, we are focused on the current season, and we don’t think beyond the day to day.

“We know the difficulty, and we know that it will be more difficult with Bryan because he doesn’t have an option to buy.

“With Hugo, there is. Undoubtedly they would be welcome to continue.”

Gil has yet to score for Valencia, but he has played 576 minutes and notched one assist.

Valencia currently sit ninth in the La Liga table but have an outside chance of making the top four. They are also in the Copa del Rey final.

Bryan Gil among uncertain Tottenham stars

Elsewhere in the January transfer window, Tottenham sent Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele out on loan.

Lo Celso moved to Villarreal, while Spurs’ 2019 club-record signing Ndombele went back to Lyon.

As a result, all three players face uncertain futures after Conte reshaped his team with the signings of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Conte may yet feel Gil is ready to step back into the Tottenham fold in the summer.

But Dele Alli is one former Spurs player who will not be returning to north London. He left for Everton on a permanent deal.