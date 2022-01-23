A Tottenham ace has the opportunity to move to Spain this month, according to one transfer guru, amid the club’s pursuit of Wolves star Adama Traore.

Reports claim Antonio Conte wants to sign Traore in January and turn him into a wing-back. The north London side, who were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, put £15million on the table for him earlier this week.

They had that first offer rejected by Wolves as Bruno Lage’s team hold out for £20m. Football Insider state the two sides have now agreed a deal in excess of that fee, with Wolves willing to sell to funds moves of their own.

Tottenham are growing increasingly confident of capturing the pacy Spaniard before the window closes in eight days’ time.

While Traore looks set to join, several players are in line to leave Spurs over the next week or so.

Dele Alli was left out for the defeat to Chelsea, increasing rumours that he is about to move on. The attacking midfielder is a target for Newcastle.

Steven Bergwijn is on Ajax’s radar, although the winger’s heroic two-goal display against Leicester in midweek may see him remain.

Bryan Gil, meanwhile, hasn’t been up to scratch since his £21.6m transfer from Sevilla in the summer. The wide man is a target for Ligue 1 side Nice, although they are not alone.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says Valencia are firmly in the race to take Gil on loan. They have made an approach to Spurs and are currently awaiting a response.

The loan would last until the end of the campaign and would give Gil a chance to improve his confidence. Valencia are ‘pushing’ for his services, states Romano.

Traore’s arrival will be ‘key’ in deciding 20-year-old Gil’s immediate future, as it would see him fall even further down the pecking order.

Gil was a late substitute at Stamford Bridge but barely had an impact as the Blues cruised to victory.

Conte tipped to leave Tottenham

Meanwhile, former Italy striker Antonio Cassano thinks Conte could soon return to Italy.

The manager has won Serie A titles with Juventus and Inter Milan, and also took Chelsea to the Premier League crown in 2016-17.

But Spurs are proving to be his toughest task yet. It is being made even harder by Chairman Daniel Levy, who is yet to invest in the squad during January.

Cassano said: “He signed for a year and a half. They’ve done almost nothing in the market now. He usually picks teams to try and win like he did with Juve and Inter.

“Can Conte return to Italy? I’m making a film myself. He won with Juve, he won with Inter. It occurred to me: I’m convinced that not now, but July 2023, I don’t know why, I don’t know anything, I see him at AC Milan.

“It’s my idea. It’s been going around in my head for some time. He likes complicated challenges, [Stefano] Pioli is doing an exceptional job, but he’ll take that extra step if he wins the Scudetto this year or next year.

“I’ll say it: in July 2023, I see Conte at AC Milan. Sooner or later, these Milan owners will have to make a gamble.”

