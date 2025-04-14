Daniel Levy could bring a new left-back to the club this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the chase to sign dynamic AC Milan attacking left-back Theo Hernandez, as they eye a potential upgrade on Destiny Udogie in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Spurs are gearing up for their biggest game of a hugely disappointing so far as they prepare to head for Germany and a date with Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final, with the tie level at 1-1.

One player who is poised to return to the side for that game is Udogie, who was rested for Sunday’s debacle at Wolves, although the long-term future for the Italy international is not so clear.

Despite being far from his best this term, Udogie is still being linked with a surprise switch to Manchester City – although The Etihad outfit have been told it will cost them a fortune to get their man.

The mere fact that Udogie’s future is up for discussion though has led to speculation over who Tottenham could try and land as his replacement, assuming they opt not to continue the Djed Spence experiment in that position.

And now Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the north London outfit have joined a number of Premier League rivals keen on signing Milan star Hernandez this summer.

The 27-year-old France international has been a standout performer for the Rossoneri since 2019 and is known for his tremendous pace, attacking intent as well as his defensive resilience.

Those defensive attributes would certainly come in handy for a Tottenham side whose struggles at the back were again in full evidence during the 4-2 Premier League loss at Wolves.

Hernandez value has clubs queuing up

Milan are currently under no pressure to sell Hernandez, who has a contract that runs until the summer 2030, but that has not stopped reports that they could still try and cash in this summer.

Fichajes adds that the player is currently valued at around £30million (€35m) – a fee that is attracting plenty of interest in his services.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City are rumoured to be in the mix for his services, leaving Tottenham with a tough task of convincing the full-back to join them if they have no European football to offer.

Hernandez has once again shown himself to be one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe this season, notching five goals and six assists across 43 appearances in all competitions this season.

The former Real Madrid defender also has the ability to play further forward in midfield and would be a tremendous addition to any club that can lure him from the San Siro.

