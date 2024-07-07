Daniel Levy could pull off the surprise signing of Brentford striker Ivan Toney at Tottenham

Tottenham are positioning themselves firmly at the front of the queue to sign Ivan Toney this summer after a trusted Sky Sports reporter revealed exactly how Daniel Levy can deliver the Brentford striker on a plate for Ange Postecoglou.

The north London side made rapid strides under their popular Aussie boss last season, with his all-action tactics and no-nonsense demeanour off the field winning the hearts and minds of the Tottenham faithful. Not short of confidence or belief in himself, the 58-year-old even refused to rule Spurs out of the title race off the back of their scintiliating start to the 2023/24 campaign that saw them collect eight wins and two draws from their first 10 games.

Sadly, Tottenham’s electric start to the campaign was not to last as injuries and suspensions took hold over a bleak autumn and difficult winter in N17.

And while Tottenham were the only active side in the January transfer window, they were ultimately only to only finish fifth in the Premier League, nonetheless bringing Europa League football back to the club in 2024/25.

However, the club has strong ambitions to not just challenge the top four, but also eventually push for the title, having last become champions of England way back in 1961.

In order to take them to the next level, Spurs know they need some sizeable additions to their playing pool this summer, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Spurs hope to make three to four noteworthy signings.

Indeed, Postecoglou is being linked with another defensive addition, while a box-to-box midfielder to provide an upgrade on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also on his radar.

Tottenham transfers: Sky Sports man provides big Ivan Toney update

But the most transformative addition could come up front with Spurs seeking a more prolific No 9 to take over Harry Kane’s mantle.

Spurs relied on a combination of Son Heung-min and Richarlison as their main striker last season, though Postecoglou soon learned that, despite the excellent season enjoyed by his talismanic South Korean, his best work is still done off the left side of the attack.

And while Richarlison managed an improved tally of 12 goals and four assists from 31 appearances, his overall tally for the club of 15 goals in 66 games is not exactly prolific.

As a result, Spurs have been tipped to sign a number of number nines this summer who can provide a more regular source of goals.

To that end, the likes of Santiago Gimenez, Jonathan David and Dominic Solanke have all been touted for moves to the club this summer.

However, one man persistently mentioned and seemingly very much up for grabs this summer, is Brentford star Toney.

His deal at the Gteh Community Stadium is due to expire in summer 2025, leaving the Bees badly exposed to his sale.

Confirming a move is likely this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has named the fee Spurs will likely now need to meet for his services, with two of his other suitors, Arsenal and Chelsea seemingly turning their focus elsewhere.

“It’s an interesting situation with Ivan Toney. As it stands, he is clearly not going to sign a new contract at Brentford,” Sheth told the broadcaster.

“It is thought Brentford want £60m for him. He has now entered the final year of his contract which could impact on his price the later in the window it gets.

“While Brentford will want to cash in this summer, all outcomes remain possible.

“Toney is, of course, at Euro 2024 with England and his future is likely to become clearer once the tournament is over.”

Levy will play patient game to land Spurs signing

Spurs chairman Levy, however, is well versed when it comes to transfer negotiations and it seems unlikely he will meet the Bees’ asking price for the player.

However, with his contract winding down and with suitors for his signature now at a premium, Levy will happily play a patient game to deliver the striker to Postecoglou.

Postecoglou, for his part, is said to hugely admire the frontman, feeling his record of 161 career goals – of which 36 have come from 83 Premier League games – can hugely benefit his side next season.

Toney has been with the Bees since a bargain £5m, plus £10m in bonuses, move from Peterborough in August 2020, having played and scored goals in all four divisions of the English pyramid.