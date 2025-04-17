Ange Postecoglou is expected to lose a striker, should be keep his job this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to receive a £30million offer from a Premier League rival for striker Richarlison which, if accepted, would represent a massive loss on the injury-plagued Brazilian.

The 27-year-old has endured another injury-hit campaign in north London, having made just 16 appearances in all competitions for Ange Postecoglou’s men and scored just four goals with one assist.

Indeed, his overall stats since joining Tottenham from Everton for £60m in the summer of 2022 do not make for good reading. Richarlison has notched just 19 times and laid on nine goals for his teammates in 82 total appearances.

And with Spurs expected to move for a new forward player to rival Dominic Solanke this summer anyway, his days appear to be numbered amid continued links to the Saudi Pro League.

However, a fresh report claims a move closer to home is being prepped for Richarlison in the form of a return to Goodison Park.

The player himself favours remaining in a top European League and GiveMeSport reports that Everton are contemplating whether to ‘up the ante’ for the forward.

The report states that David Moyes wants to add more firepower to his forward line, especially with Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to leave on a free transfer this summer, and the Merseysiders could launch a £30m offer for Richarlison as his replacement.

It’s claimed that Moyes and senior figures at Everton are increasingly confident that the Brazil international can revive his career at the club’s new Bramley Moore stadium.

Tottenham facing harsh Richarlison reality

At this stage, Spurs are fully aware that the only hope they have of securing anything like the figure they forked out for the forward is if he changes his mind of a move to the Middle East.

However, with that looking increasingly unlikely, a major loss now looms for a player who still has two years left on his current contract.

GiveMeSport adds that Everton are now considering opening talks with Tottenham and retain hope that they could re-sign their former player for a ‘bargain fee’ – if Spurs buckle.

Their first aim will be to discover the lowest fee Tottenham will consider for the Brazilian, before then making a formal offer.

As for Spurs’ hunt for a new forward, they continue to pursue the likes of Wolves star Matheus Cunha, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, Brazilian starlet Rayan and on-loan Juventus attacker Randal Kolo Muani amongst others.

However, after it was revealed they still owe a whopping £441m in transfer fees, there will likely be a need for one or two big sales first before the purse strings are opened in the summer.

