Tottenham are in talks with Celtic about allowing Cameron Carter-Vickers to sign a permanent deal in Scotland, according to a report.

The centre-back is one Spurs star who has risen through the ranks far failed to make his first-team breakthrough. Instead, he has gone out on loan to the likes of Sheffield United, Swansea and Bournemouth.

This season has proved no different. Indeed, he has moved north of the border with Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Carter-Vickers is enjoying his time with Celtic and he has played every minute of all but one of the club’s Scottish Premiership games. He also starred in the club’s run to Scottish League Cup triumph in December.

As such, the Daily Record has claimed that the Scottish giants want to snap him up permanently.

Celtic have an option to buy Carter-Vickers in their loan deal which the newspaper says is worth around £6million.

However, uncertainty remains over the final fee. With add-ons, that figure could go ‘significantly up’, the report adds.

Similarly, the terms over the payment structure of a deal remain unclear.

Carter-Vickers made his senior Tottenham debut in September 2016, but he has only made four more since then.

The latest came in August when he faced Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League.

In between, he has signed up to seven loan spells – all at different clubs – while all the time failing to make his breakthrough at Spurs.

As well as Celtic, Sheffield United, Swansea and Bournemouth, Carter-Vickers has played for Luton, Stoke and Ipswich.

Carter-Vickers sale key for Tottenham

Back at Tottenham, boss Antonio Conte is looking to improve his squad with new signings in the January transfer window.

However, reports have claimed that player sales will prove key in raising funds.

Director of football Fabio Paratici has reportedly stressed to Conte that he nededs to sell players before he can buy. While academy product Carter-Vickers would bring in a guaranteed profit, Spurs may have to cut their losses on some first-team players.

But chairman Daniel Levy is a shrewd operator. As such, Paratici faces a big task to convince his fellow chief of his strategy.

