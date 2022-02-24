Cameron Carter-Vickers has transfer interest from five Premier League clubs as Celtic face a battle to sign the Tottenham loanee permanently, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old centre-back is currently on his seventh loan spell away from Spurs following his initial breakthrough. While he made his Tottenham debut under Mauricio Pochettino in 2016, he has only managed five games overall for the club.

Instead, he has spent time on loan at the likes of Sheffield United, Ipswich and Stoke.

However, Carter-Vickers’ current spell at Celtic has arguably seen his stock rise the most amid his starring role.

The eight-cap USA international has played 90 minutes in all but one Scottish Premiership game this term. Indeed, he has helped Ange Postecoglou’s side keep 11 top-flight clean sheets.

Celtic therefore want to sign him on a permanent deal. They negotiated an option-to-buy clause with Tottenham which TEAMtalk understands is worth more than £10million including add-ons.

TEAMtalk has also learned, though, that the Glasgow giants will face summer competition from five Premier League clubs for the defender.

Leicester, West Ham, Wolves, Burnley and Watford are monitoring Carter-Vickers’ progress.

Championship trio Middlesbrough, West Brom and Bournemouth are also showing interest.

Carter-Vickers has played well over 100 games spread over a number of clubs. But after earlier spells away from Spurs resulted in successive loans, his career may now take a permanent turn. He will have one year left on his Tottenham contract in the summer.

The defender has made over 100 Championship appearances. As a result, he would suit the second-tier trio, although Bournemouth and Middlesbrough are gunning for promotion.

Carter-Vickers is highly unlikely to get game time back at Spurs, who – unlike Celtic – are facing something of a crisis.

Carter-Vickers starring away from Tottenham crisis

Eric Dier and Cristian Romero have returned from respective injuries in recent weeks to form Tottenham’s strongest centre-back pairing.

Romero earned praise for his performance in Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester City.

However, Spurs’ recurring problems were exposed again on Wednesday as Burnley beat Antonio Conte’s side 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Ben Mee got the decisive goal in the second half to raise doubts over Conte’s future as manager.

Indeed, the Italian admitted after the match that “the situation is not changing” and called on Tottenham to make an assessment over his future.