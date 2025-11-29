Paul Scholes may have warned Manchester United against signing Carlos Baleba, but a report has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to move for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder in 2026 and make him part of Thomas Frank’s squad.

Baleba was one of the top targets for Man Utd in the summer of 2025, but Brighton refused to sell him and demanded over £100million (€114.1m, $132.5m) for the midfielder. The 21-year-old, who is under contract at the Seagulls until the summer of 2028 with an option for a further year, has not been in great form so far this season.

However, Baleba remains a key figure for Brighton, having made 11 starts in the Premier League so far this season, and Man Utd’s interest in the youngster is intact.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on November 18 that Baleba is one of three midfield targets for Man Utd in 2026.

Paul Scholes, though, does not think that Baleba is ready for Man Utd, with the Red Devils legend telling Sky Sports this week: “But Baleba is very young. Quality-wise, is he quite there? I think he’s almost in a Caicedo type of way.

“He’s done really well at Chelsea, don’t get me wrong, but is that the type of player Manchester United need? I’m not sure.”

TEAMtalk understands that Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest is now Man Utd’s top midfield target for the January transfer window.

Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes wants to move to Man Utd, with the two Premier League clubs already in ‘talks’ over a January transfer.

According to CaughtOffSide, with Man Utd not going all in for Baleba at the moment, Tottenham believe that a window of opportunity has opened for them to make a move for the Brighton star.

“Tottenham are monitoring Baleba’s situation,” a source told the publication. “They sense there could be an opportunity there if United decide to focus on other targets.”

Joao Palhinha, Yves Bissouma, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur are the central/defensive midfield options in Tottenham manager Thomas Frank’s squad at the moment (when fit and available), but it seems that Spurs co-sporting directors Fabio Paratici and Johan Lange are keen on Baleba, too.

READ NEXT ➡️ Will Tottenham sack Thomas Frank? Top source reveals what he has been ‘told’ about ENIC stance

What Man Utd think of Carlos Baleba – sources

As mentioned above, Man Utd have Baleba on their radar as a target, but the Red Devils do not want to pay over the odds for him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on October 26 that Man Utd have ‘serious doubts’ over paying £100million (€114.1m, $132.5m) for Baleba in 2026.

The Man Utd bosses were not overly impressed with Baleba’s performance for Brighton at Old Trafford this season.

Jones has reported that while Man Utd ‘have felt he is still growing in the game and that while a premium is expected, the current value being spoken of is too high’.

However, Baleba wants to join Man Utd, as reported by Jones on November 16.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “It is being talked about again that Baleba is a priority target, but it has to be stressed that they are not paying £100million for him any time soon.

“The player clearly wants the move, and their attempt to turn his head in the summer has worked, but his form has actually been worse since then, and so I do not see Man Utd going close to the level Brighton value him at.

“The message remains clear that Man Utd want a midfielder in January and also a midfielder in the summer.

“So, they are working on targets that are attainable in each of those, and the ones from the Premier League seem unattainable in January. That’s how the picture is for now.

“Obviously, these things can change, but Baleba is going to have to be very patient here because a lot is going on.

“Man Utd do still like him; they do still think he would suit the role, but his form and valuation do not match up at the moment.

“And on top of that, Brighton don’t want to sell him in January.”

Tottenham’s pursuit to bring Baleba to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will have two major hurdles.

Not only will last season’s Europa League winners have to pay at least £100million (€114.1m, $132.5m) for Baleba, but they will also have to convince him to make a U-turn on his desire to join Man Utd.

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Ivan Toney blow, Kolo Muani plan

Meanwhile, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed the chances of Tottenham Hotspur signing Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk how Tottenham feel about making Randal Kolo Muani’s loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain permanent.

And finally, TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham have not given up on the prospect of signing a Manchester City winger.