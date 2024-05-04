Carragher tells Postecoglou where Tottenham must improve after noticing ‘strange’ quirk in four stars

Jamie Carragher picked out the main area Ange Postecoglou must improve at Tottenham after highlighting a strange quirk in four players that should not make sense.

Tottenham’s season has unravelled down the stretch, with Postecoglou’s side all but certain to miss out on Champions League qualification.

The Aussie has called upon his club to make major changes to his playing personnel this summer. That will begin with a sweeping squad clear-out and £60m man Richarlison is the headline attraction among those who can leave.

At the other end of the pitch, Spurs have shipped 15 goals in their last seven matches, keeping zero clean sheets in the process.

Tottenham’s high line continues to be exposed on a weekly basis. However, Postecoglou will not change his tactics and instead will hope to ensure those at his disposal can better execute his orders.

When speaking to the Echo of Glory podcast, pundit Jamie Carragher pinpointed the defensive set-up as Spurs’ biggest weakness.

Carragher’s observations came while also noting that many will feel each of Tottenham’s starters in the back four have enjoyed superb seasons.

Indeed, Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie have marauded forward at will, Micky Van de Ven has been an instant hit and Cristian Romero continues to impress as the heart and soul of the backline.

Yet despite the foursome enjoying fruitful campaigns, the end result is Tottenham conceding 54 goals in the Premier League.

That mark is five worse than Everton (49) in 15th position and just one goal better than Wolves and Fulham (both 55 goals conceded) who are both in the bottom half.

“I think there’s a lot to improve, certainly defensively,” began Carragher. “When you look at the defensive record, and the strange thing about your defensive record is you would probably say all your defenders have played pretty well.

“You are probably happy with your two full-backs, you are probably happy with Van de Ven who has come in at the back, Romero is a World Cup winner, but you still have a really poor defensive record.

“So, that probably tells you it is more about the set-up of the team and maybe the make-up of the team higher up the pitch. That will have to improve next season.”

Midfield addition could aid the defence too

Given the individuals in Tottenham’s rearguard don’t appear to be the problem, the issue may in fact lay with those further forward.

Postecoglou is yet to strike the right balance in midfield, as evidenced by his frequent chopping and changing in central areas.

Indee, despite the season only having weeks left to run, it’s still unclear who Tottenham’s best midfield pairing is between Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Spurs boss is known to be on the hunt for a new central midfielder this summer. Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher – known for his tireless running and box-to-box abilities – was a wanted man in January and Tottenham’s interest has not gone away.

Gallagher’s existing deal at Stamford Bridge is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season. If Gallagher doesn’t pen fresh terms in the next month or two, Chelsea will give the green light to a sale to ensure they cash in while they still can.

