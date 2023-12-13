Centre-back beast a ‘very good solution’ for Tottenham after talks take place; Uruguay defender also in January mix

Tottenham are being heavily linked with not one but two centre-backs in the January transfer window as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his defensive ranks in the new year.

Spurs have been brutally exposed defensively after looking good through the first 10 games of the season, with Micky van de Ven’s serious hamstring injury and Cristian Romero’s three-match ban highlighting a major weakness in Postecoglou’s squad.

Ben Davies has performed well when stepping in for Van de Ven, but both Eric Dier and Emerson Royal struggled to fill Romero’s boots.

And, even though the Argentine is now back and Van de Ven is due to return in January, Postecoglou knows he cannot be left in that situation again – especially with Tottenham pushing for a top-four finish.

To that end, numerous names have been linked with a move to north London, two of which are Genoa’s Radu Dragusin and Club America star Sebastian Caceres.

Fresh reports on Wednesday have given updates on Spurs’ pursuit of both players as the January window nears.

Calciomercato reportedly recently that Tottenham are ‘crazy’ about Romania international Dragusin, whose agent has already held talks with the club over a move.

The representative also stated that a fee of around €30million is needed to take him away from the Italian side.

The 21-year-old has emerged on the club’s radar after impressing scouts and now Romania’s ProSport has added their own take on the player’s plans.

Dragusin‘s current contract runs until 2027, and although there has been talk about him extending his stay, ProSport adds the 6ft 3in defender is likelier to leave Genoa and would ‘like to play’ in the Premier League ‘where he represents a very good solution’.

However, that is more likely to be in the summer and not in the January market, although that cannot be completely ruled out.

Dragusin has managed a goal and an assist from 18 games this season.

Caceres deal also remains on cards for Tottenham

As for Caceres, Tottenham remain in the hunt to sign the Uruguay international as well.

It was first reported by El Universal that Spurs were keen on landing the Club America star in the new year, while journalist Fernando Esquivel previously reported that the Mexican club have already rejected a lowball £3m bid from the north London side.

However, Tuttosport has now added Serie A side Torino to the mix as they look for a replacement for long-term injured star Perr Schuurs. The contracts of fellow defenders Ricardo Rodriguez and Koffi Djidji will also expire in the summer of 2024.

Torino technical director Davide Vagnati is said to be working behind the scenes to finalise a deal, with talks already taking place and a €7m offer including bonuses on the cards.

But, despite that interest, Tottenham, Napoli and Sevilla also remain firmly in the running to sign 24-year-old Caceres, whose contract has a year run.

Club America have no plans to renew his deal and are open to a sale. However, they want nearer to €10m to rubber-stamp an exit and that is where Spurs have more financial muscle to push through a deal.

It just remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham are prepared to pay the larger fee for a player who is unproven at European level.

Postecoglou’s men are back in action on Friday evening when they head to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League looking to build on their 4-1 win against Newcastle last time out.

