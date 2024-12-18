Caoimhin Kelleher is unlikely to go to Tottenham

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has rated the chances of Spurs landing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who looks likely to leave his current club.

Soon at Liverpool, there will be three top-class goalkeepers fighting for one spot. Currently, it’s Alisson and Kelleher who do that, but Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive at the club in the summer.

That Kelleher is only really given his chance when Alisson is injured suggests his prospects will worsen when the new man joins the club.

The Irishman has been linked with some big clubs for if he’s to leave Anfield, with it having been suggested he could be an option for Tottenham. Former Spurs keeper Robinson does not feel that’s likely, though.

“[Tottenham] won’t spend that money because Kelleher wants to go somewhere and be No.1. [Guglielmo] Vicario is the No.1 at Spurs so they won’t see the need to spend money,” Robinson told Tottenham News.

“Liverpool have made forward plans for the future with Marmadashvili coming in, which is a clever signing, so Kelleher won’t want to go somewhere and fight for his place.

“He’s proven his ability to be first-choice this year and he’s a top-quality goalkeeper. I don’t see the club investing the money needed to buy him and I don’t think it’s an option for Kelleher. It’s a bit of a non-starter, in all honesty.”

Robinson feels it’s time to go

Robinson does imagine that Kelleher will be leaving, though, having recently suggested the star need to realise his potential away from Liverpool.

“I was asked to rank the top three goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, and Kelleher was my number one,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Next year, I think he wants to be a No.1. With the opportunities he’s had and the age he’s at, he doesn’t want to compete with Mamardashvili or be on the bench.

“It’s his time to go to another club and go and be the number one goalkeeper. So, Liverpool fans, enjoy him while you’ve got him because I think he will be moving on come the end of this season.”

Tottenham round-up: Goalkeeper talks incoming

Talks for a goalkeeper are expected to be incoming at Spurs, but for Botafogo’s John Victor, rather than Kelleher, to set up a very cheap deal.

Spurs are also hopeful of improving their defence, with Leeds’ Pascal Struijk on the radar.

Meanwhile, an appeal for Rodrigo Bentancur’s ban to be shortened has been dismissed by the FA.

And though results aren’t going as they’d expect, Tottenham are said to be fully backing manager Ange Postecoglou.

