Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been told that Tottenham “saving” him from Chelsea is unlikely, with journalist John Wenham stating he can’t see the “disappointing” signing heading to the Blues’ rivals “at all”.

Dewsbury-Hall has struggled for minutes since moving to Chelsea. In the Championship with Leicester last season, he was one of the best players in the division, ending the campaign with 12 goals and 14 assists in the league.

But he’s scored just once at Chelsea, and in the Premier League, the midfielder has been afforded just 44 minutes so far.

He has been linked with Tottenham, but Wenham feels the chances of that move have died.

“The club really wanted Conor Gallagher. However, as has been the case historically, Spurs and Chelsea weren’t able to do a deal,” he told Tottenham News.

“Therefore, I don’t see Tottenham going to their rivals Chelsea and saving somebody who has been a disappointing signing from their point of view.

“I just can’t see Spurs saying we will take Dewsbury-Hall off your hands, pay you a fee, pay his wages. I just can’t see that happening at all.”

Tottenham links with Dewsbury-Hall span some time

When Chelsea signed Dewsbury-Hall in the summer, Spurs were in the mix, but given Enzo Maresca’s presence at Stamford Bridge, after he managed the midfielder at Leicester last term, it’s no surprise the Blues prevailed.

Amid his struggles with Chelsea, Dewsbury-Hall has again been linked with Spurs.

But it does indeed seem unlikely that they’d want to sign a faltering player from a rival, knowing that they’ve lost out big if he continues to fail in north London, leaving Chelsea laughing.

That’s especially true given the former Leicester man has been deemed “the new Danny Drinkwater”, referring to the Englishman’s own move from the Foxes to Chelsea, where he looked a much different player, and not for the better.

Tottenham round-up: Young stars on radar

Tottenham possess a good deal of youth talent, and are reportedly looking to add to those ranks, having been in attendance at Sunderland’s last game to scout not one but two teenage stars.

Their main objective was to watch Chris Rigg, but it’s said Spurs also had their eye on winger Tom Watson, who’s on a fast rise.

Meanwhile, they could be in trouble in their pursuit of reported target Brahim Diaz, as Liverpool have reportedly sent him an offer.

And James Maddison has stated that he feels Tottenham are a better side when he’s playing, after a brace in a 4-0 thumping of Manchester City.

Is KDH the latest Chelsea flop?