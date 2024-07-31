Chelsea have heavily linked with Victor Osimhen in recent days but shock reports suggest that Tottenham could rival the Blues for his signature.

As we have consistently reported for months, the Napoli striker is open to moving to Stamford Bridge but his price tag is a big obstacle to the move.

Osimhen has a release clause of roughly £110m in his contract and up until recently, Napoli have shown no signs that they’d be willing to accept anything less.

But according to reputed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Italian club has been in talks with Chelsea and they’re open to a part-exchange deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of Lukaku and the Naples side would reportedly be willing to accept him, plus around £60m for Osimhen.

Lukaku is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Chelsea and Ben Jacobs claims that he has already agreed to take a significant pay cut and sign a three-year-deal with Napoli.

That doesn’t mean Chelsea have reached an agreement for Osimhen yet, however, and now Tottenham could reportedly capitalise on the uncertainty.

Tottenham prepare player-plus-cash deal for Victor Osimhen

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has been quick to dismiss claims that an agreement is close with Chelsea, or indeed his other suitors Paris Saint-Germain.

“I read about imaginative exchanges with Victor [Osimhen] sent here and there as if he were a package to be delivered quickly,” Calenda posted on X.

“This package, however, is the top scorer of the third scudetto in Napoli’s history. Respect and stop with fake news!”

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are ‘keeping tabs’ on Osimhen’s situation Ange Postecoglou continues his search for a new striker.

It’s fair to say that Tottenham never really replaced Harry Kane after he joined Bayern last summer, so Osimhen could be the perfect man to fill that void.

The report claims that the North London club would be willing to ‘offer their own players in exchange’ for the Nigerian international, plus cash.

Osimhen fired Napoli to the Serie A title in 2022/23 by scoring an incredible 26 league goals in 32 appearances, before netting 15 in 25 matches last term.

Postecoglou is said to be ‘obsessed’ with signing a new front man and views Osimhen as a top target, so it will be interesting to see if Tottenham do launch a concrete offer for the Napoli superstar in the coming days, as the report suggests.

