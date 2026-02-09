Tottenham Hotspur are being backed to secure the signing of a top Serie A attacking star this summer in a move that is fully aligned to the return of Mauricio Pochettino as boss, with the Argentine having a strong connection to the player.

Current Spurs boss Thomas Frank is on borrowed time after a run of just two wins in 16 Premier League games heading into Tuesday night’s huge home clash with Newcastle United.

Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Manchester United, albeit with 10 men after skipper Cristian Romero’s first-half red card, has now seen the Tottenham chief’s odds of being sacked slashed by bookies as the Dane battles for his job.

Our sources have already revealed how former incumbent Pochettino is ready to return to the role he left in 2019, and he could be joined by a player who has coached since being named USA head coach in September 2024, after reports in Italy claimed Tottenham are in the mix to sign Christian Pulisic.

Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that Spurs, Manchester United and Arsenal are all monitoring the attacking midfielder’s situation in Milan, with Pulisic potentially being made available for around £48million (€55m / $65m).

The report suggests that Tottenham are weighing up a move for Pulisic to provide greater competition on the flanks, despite the fact that 17 of his 20 appearances in all competitions this season have come as a second striker or as a false nine.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career, however, and would provide quality wherever he is asked to play and does have the flexibility to play out wide – either on the left or right.

Pulisic-Pochettino axis makes sense for Tottenham

Pulisic also has experience of playing in the Premier League before, after spending four years at Chelsea between 2019-2023, winning the Champions League in that period.

Adding a player with that sort of experience, despite the fact he’s still only 27, would certainly benefit a young Tottenham squad – one which has been accused of lacking leaders on multiple occasions over the last few seasons.

Pulisic has 12 goal contributions in all competitions for Milan this season and would provide whoever is in charge more creativity in the final third, but the Pochettino links are very hard to ignore.

Speaking about the player recently, the Argentine said: “Christian is a great player. We can say he is the most important player for the national team. He has to compete each week at Milan. We are so happy when he provides goals and assists.”

Pretty basic stuff from Pochettino, but it’s very easy to see why the 53-year-old could turn to Pulisic if he returns to north London this summer – a situation that our sources will be keeping a very close eye on over the coming months.

