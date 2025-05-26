Tottenham Hotspur are planning a bid to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, according to a shock report, as TEAMTalk reveals why such a transfer is extremely unlikely to happen.

Chelsea and Tottenham are ambitious Premier League clubs, and both will play in the Champions League next season. While the Blues qualified for Europe’s premier club competition after finishing fourth in the Premier League table, Spurs booked their place after winning the Europa League.

Like all clubs, Spurs will make signings in the summer transfer window, and one of the players they have been linked with is Chelsea forward Nkunku.

Nkunku has been at Chelsea since 2023 and has not been able to make a huge impact.

Under Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca this season, the French forward made only nine starts in the Premier League.

Maresca has used Nkunku predominantly as a centre-forward this season, and the 27-year-old has not been particularly impressive.

However, according to Fichajes, Tottenham have taken a shine to Nkunku and are planning a shock raid on Chelsea for him.

Spurs are ‘willing to negotiate an initial loan, with a €45million (£38m, $51m) option to buy’ Nkunku.

The report has added that ‘this proposal could be attractive to Chelsea, who are looking to offload a player who hasn’t had the expected impact this season and at the same time recoup some of their investment’.

Why Nkunku from Chelsea to Tottenham is very unlikely

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, and the report that Tottenham are planning to raid Chelsea for Nkunku has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Tottenham and Chelsea are bitter London rivals, and no transfers of senior players have taken place between these two Premier League clubs since January 2009 when Carlo Cudicini left the Blues for Spurs on a free transfer.

Nkunku has not had the best of times at Chelsea, and Tottenham are unlikely to be too eager to make such a signing that they do not need.

The Frenchman is at his best as a number 10, but England international playmaker Cole Palmer plays in that role at Chelsea.

James Maddison is a natural number 10, while his Tottenham team-mate Dejan Kulusevski is also able to operate in that role while being adept at playing out wide, too.

Moreover, Chelsea have placed a huge price-tag on the Frenchman.

TEAMtalk’s Italian correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on May 23 that Chelsea have told Juventus to pay €70million (£59m, $79m) for Nkunku.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Juventus have already made contact with Chelsea over a summer deal for the forward.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle United also hold an interest in the 27-year-old.

Bayern Munich also admire Nkunku and have looked into a possible deal for the Chelsea player.

With so much interest in Nkunku, Chelsea are unlikely to even consider Tottenham’s offer to sign him on loan for next season even an option to make it permanent.

