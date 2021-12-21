Tottenham have reportedly renewed their interest in signing Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet in the January transfer window.

Spurs have kept three clean sheets in their first five Premier League outings under Antonio Conte. However, the Italian still wants to strengthen his back three with the addition of at least one new centre-back in the New Year.

Conte is currently opting for Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies as his regular three, particularly with Cristian Romero on the sidelines under February.

However, all his options in the position are right-footed, except for Davies, and that is where Lenglet comes in.

Tottenham have been monitoring the France international for some time. But it looks like they are finally ready to make a concrete bid, as reported by Spanish outlet Sport.

The report states that Barca are happy to listen to offers for the 26-year-old. The cash-strapped Catalan giants need to raise funds to bring in the players new manager Xavi wants at the Nou Camp.

Lenglet could be the second player to arrive from Barca this season after the arrival of Emerson Royal in the summer.

Lenglet on bench duty for Barca

The towering central defender is currently in his fourth season in Catalonia. However, he has been forced to watch on from the bench for mos the campaign so far.

His failure to earn regular starst for Barca has also led to a decline in game time for France. Indeed, he featured for only 45 minutes of last summer’s Euros for Didier Deschamps’ men.

But his potential arrival at Tottenham would give Conte another option for the left side of his defence. It would give Spurs more strength in numbers as they prepare for a brutal run of fixtures in the New Year.

The report fails to mention what sort of fee Barcelona would command for Lenglet. However, previous links to West Ham, Everton and Newcastle have suggested €25million (£21m).

