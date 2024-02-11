Clever Levy January strategy saves Tottenham millions in ‘win-win deal for all concerned’

Tottenham reportedly saved money by paying a £2million settlement fee to terminate long-serving star Hugo Lloris’ deal before the end of his contract.

The France World Cup winner earned a £2m payout from club chairman Daniel Levy to end his contract early, with Lloris still having six months left on his deal as he said his goodbyes.

Lloris completed a move to MLS side LAFC during the winter window, putting an end to his 11-year stay in north London.

And finance expert Kieran Maguire praised Levy’s decision by claiming it will have saved money and been beneficial for all parties involved.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Lloris earned a £2m payout from Tottenham and Maguire told Football Insider: “I think there are benefits for both parties if these rumours prove to be true.

“From Spurs’ point of view, they get rid of a player that clearly no longer fits at the club.

“The £2million settlement fee equates to £4million a year, which is £80,000 a week – Lloris was certainly on more than that as the club captain.

“So Spurs have made a saving, Lloris gets his money up front and also is free to move to the United States.

“Tottenham ensure they’ve not got a moody player around the training ground and therefore the general demeanor of the club is a more positive one.

“So it’s a win-win deal for all concerned.”

Vicario signing ousts Lloris

Lloris‘ time at Spurs was done as soon as the club opted to bring in Guglielmo Vicario from what now looks an absolute bargain £17.2m fee from Empoli.

Barring a couple of recent blips, where Vicario has been targeted by teams at corners, the Italian has been sensational for a Tottenham team in transition under Postecoglou.

And with homegrown Fraser Forster staying on as the club’s No.2, that meant Lloris’ services were no longer required despite carrying on a model pro behind the scenes.

Lloris made 447 appearances for Tottenham in total but failed to win any silverware during his stay in north London.