Exclusive: Tottenham close on £15m summer swoop as attacker confirms wishes to make move

Tottenham have the option to buy Timo Werner permanently from RB Leipzig for around £15m and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal an update on his situation.

The Germany international has generally performed well since his switch to North London, scoring two goals and making two assists in nine appearances so far.

This is in contrast to his performance last season with Leipzig, where he struggled for form and playing time and only managed to score twice in the Bundesliga.

According to The Mirror, Leipzig want an answer from Tottenham regarding Werner before the start of Euro 2024 – which begins in mid-June.

Boss of the German club Marco Rose has praised Werner for his improved form this term but admits the player’s future is out of his hands.

“We are not in contact, but of course I am following his development,” Rose said.

“He starts scoring again, this is a result of being comfortable and feeling good. He should keep riding the wave.

“Basically, he is one of our players, but Tottenham obviously have the opportunity to sign him completely.”

Timo Werner stance on permanent Tottenham switch revealed

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Werner is extremely keen to remain at Tottenham beyond this season.

The 28-year-old loves playing under Ange Postecoglou and is more than happy to commit his future to Spurs as long as the manager remains at the club.

He sees the prospect of to remaining with the North Londoners as his chance to prove he has what it takes to thrive in the Premier League, after being hit-and-miss during his time with Chelsea.

TEAMtalk sources state Werner has already informed his entourage about his desire to stat at Tottenham and is hoping that they pay the £15m fee to keep him.

Spurs are seriously considering signing the German forward on a permanent deal and his performances between now and the end of the campaign will help them reach a decision.

It’s worth noting that Tottenham are also keen to bring in a new striker in the summer on top of Werner.

Lille star Jonathan David is one player they reportedly keeping a close eye on.

TEAMtalk sources say that Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is also admired by Tottenham, but reaching an agreement on a transfer fee with the Seagulls will not be easy.

