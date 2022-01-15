Peterborough United chief Barry Fry has revealed Tottenham are keeping tabs on their young star Benjamin Mensah.

The 19-year-old, who mainly operates at right-back, has made four senior appearances for Peterborough to date. However, he has been held back this season by injuries and contracting Covid twice.

Mensah has clearly left a big impression when he has featured as a number of Premier League sides, including Tottenham, have been in touch.

Fry said recently (via Peterborough Telegraph): “I have talked to Tottenham and they have suggested one or two things to me, which I told the manager and the chairman about but they were adamant it was a no. Tottenham are still monitoring the situation.

“Benjy has been so, so unlucky. If he hadn’t had the injuries and covid twice, he’d have been knocking on the door of the first team.

“It’s nice that clubs like Tottenham recognise his talent but we have declined everything that has been suggested.”

Mensah, who was born in Italy, could come in to solve a problem for Antonio Conte. The Italian has been left unimpressed by summer signing Emerson Royal.

According to The Telegraph, he recently asked chairman Daniel Levy to prioritise a new arrival in that position this month.

Mensah is clearly on their list of potential additions. But it will take a serious offer to convince Peterborough into an exit following Fry’s latest admission.

An alternative for Spurs, albeit far more expensive, is Wolves winger Adama Traore. Recent reports suggest Conte wants to convert the Spaniard into a wing-back.

And TEAMtalk understands four players have been offered to Wolves as part of a potential deal – Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke.

Tottenham under pressure to agree dream signing

Spurs are under pressure to complete a dream move for Luka Modric as a European giant has reportedly joined the race for his services.

Real Madrid have a policy of only offering one-year contracts to older players, which could see Modric move on. The classy midfielder’s terms expire in the summer. According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Spurs are aiming to re-sign him.

However, they are not alone in pursuing Modric’s services. Goal, who cite reports in Spain, state Conte’s former side Inter are also keeping tabs on the situation.

They have long-standing interest in the Ballon d’Or winner and could pounce if he becomes a free agent on July 1. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are also in the mix.

This means the north London side will need to act fast if they want Modric to carry out a huge return, more than nine years since he left for Spain.

