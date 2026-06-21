Tottenham insider reacts to ‘utterly absurd’ transfer of attacking star Roberto De Zerbi loves

Tottenham Hotspur insider Alasdair Gold claims the club’s links to an attacking star with links to Roberto De Zerbi are “utterly absurd” and that the club has “no interest” of signing the player.

Spurs have already been incredibly active in the summer window, acting early to bolster their defence, which goes against their normal process of doing business a bit later in the window.

The arrivals of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke gives a Tottenham backline that conceded 57 goals in 38 games this past season a completely new look to it, especially with skipper Cristian Romero on the brink of leaving.

Midfield is also an area where the club are looking to upgrade, with a mega offer already turned down for Sandro Tonali, while West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes is also of major interest, although Manchester United could end up winning that particular race.

De Zerbi, meanwhile, is also keen to overhaul the club’s misfiring frontline, with strikers Richarlison and Dominic Solanke potentially on the chopping block and the club’s need for an explosive new left-winger becoming clearer after the lack of output from that position during the 2025/26 campaign.

One player who has recently been linked with a move to north London and a return to the Premier League is winger Mason Greenwood.

The 24-year-old former Manchester United star featured under De Zerbi at Marseille and earned plenty of admiration from the Italian during his time in France.

Indeed, De Zerbi has previously come under fire for comments he made about Greenwood, who had rape charges against him that were dropped in 2023.

Upon his arrival in north London, De Zerbi was quizzed over his previous comments on the winger, while the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust raised concerns over them as a ‘serious topic’.

In the end, the Tottenham boss apologised, stating that he didn’t wish to “downplay the issue of violence against women or violence against anyone more broadly”.

DON’T MISS: Spectacular Tottenham transfer for Adam Wharton ignites after Tonali reality check – Exclusive

Greenwood to Tottenham talk rubbished

That being said, a report in L’Equipe on Friday, stated that north London rivals Spurs and Arsenal were evaluating moves to bring Greenwood back to the Premier League this summer.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano immediately took to X to give his verdict on what would be a controversial move for Tottenham, regardless of the fact that they need new wide options.

And now Gold has weighed in on the speculation over a player who scored 26 goals and laid on 11 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for Marseille during the season just gone.

The Football.London reporter, who has strong ties to Tottenham, claims that the transfer links are “utterly absurd”, not least because of the criticism of De Zerbi and his subsequent apology regarding the player.

He adds that there is “no interest” in signing the former United star, as work continues in the background to sign other forward options.

Meanwhile, Tottenham continue to stand firm over the stance regarding a permanent exit for Luka Vuskovic, after Brighton had another bid knocked back.