The former Tottenham striker could end up back in north London

A Tottenham Hotspur insider claims a former striker would be keen on rejoining the club this summer, even if the club end up dropping down to the Championship.

Spurs are facing playing in the second tier of English football for the first time in almost 50 years, as they currently sit in 18th position in the Premier League table with just five games remaining.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men had looked on course for their first league win of 2026 before Brighton crushed their hopes with a stoppage-time equaliser on Saturday.

While there have been some signs of improvement from Tottenham under their new manager, the results are not aligning ahead of another critical trip to bottom club Wolves this weekend.

But even if the worst-case scenario materialises, trusted Spurs source Alasdair Gold is confident that the north London club would be able to bring in a former striker banging in goals for fun in the Netherlands.

Troy Parrott left Tottenham for AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2024, having been deemed not good enough to make the breakthrough at the club.

However, the Republic of Ireland frontman has gone from strength to strength in the Dutch Eredivisie, scoring 50 goals in 92 games for Alkmaar, as well as helping them win the KNVB cup in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham have the edge in discounted Parrott chase

Parrott is the fifth top scorer in Europe’s top 15 leagues this season, when also adding in international goals, and continues to thrive away from England.

Tottenham inserted a 20% sell-on clause in the deal that saw Parrott join AZ, with the player currently valued at around €25m (£21.7m). That would mean Spurs getting a discount, if they do decide to try and bring Parrott home.

And Gold sees that as a distinct possibility, telling Football.London: “Understand Parrott would be keen on a return to a club he loved, regardless of their top-flight status, if he was to get the chance to show what he can do in their shirt.

“The young striker was always desperate to be a success for Spurs and distance has not changed that.”

Tottenham might have a battle on their hands to seal a return for Parrott, however, with the likes of Napoli, Real Betis, Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax all said to be targeting the 24-year-old.