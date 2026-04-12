Clubs are reportedly “ready” to secure the services of a Tottenham stalwart who insider Pete O’Rourke states “wants to be playing at the highest level.”

Spurs could genuinely be a Championship club next season. For a lot of the season, they’ve not been good, and pressure has ramped up to the point that they are now in the relegation places and two points from safety.

With six games left, it’s now an uphill battle to survive, and should they fail to do so, some big players will be out the door quickly.

It’s been suggested Cristian Romero – who was visibly emotional when he had to be subbed off in the loss against Sunderland on Sunday – is going to be one of the first to go, and insider O’Rourke has suggested that his exit could be to a big club.

He told Football Insider: “Yeah, look, a move will be on the cards for sure if Tottenham do end up suffering relegation.

“Obviously, speculation’s rife again after his father came out and revealed that there is a release clause in Romero’s contract. Apparently, he could leave this summer for around £37million to £53million. We didn’t get an exact number on that.

“This Romero one will probably roll on into the summer and there’s an indication that the player is ready to move on, which I’m sure he wants to be playing at the highest level.

“I’m sure there’ll be clubs ready to sign the Argentina international.”

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Romero’s father confirms exit potential

Indeed, there is no specific figure known in regards to Romero’s release clause, but that he has one in his Tottenham deal was revealed by his own father.

Victor Romero said of late: “He has two [three] more years on his contract with Tottenham and a very high release clause.

“The English club isn’t going to let him go for free; it’s between $50-70m [£37.8m-£53m].

“For me, they’ll want to recover what they invested.”

Should Tottenham drop down to the Championship, Romero will surely hope that there are clubs prepared to pay that clause, as a player of his quality shouldn’t be playing second-tier football, but his exit isn’t as simple as it could be.

Tottenham round-up: Barcelona star interest

Reports have stated that Tottenham are interested in Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, with a fee of €40million (£34.9m) potentially enough to convince the Spanish club to sell.

Meanwhile, with Andy Robertson set to leave Liverpool in the summer, Spurs are the frontrunners for his signature, but TEAMtalk is aware Celtic and former club Hull are also on the left-back’s tail.

Also in defence, talks have reportedly begun for Tottenham to land Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

And, Spurs are also believed to be interested in Celtic winger Benjamin Nygren.