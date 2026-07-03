Fabrizio Romano has said that Tottenham Hotspur have an interest in adding Cody Gakpo to Roberto De Zerbi’s side, as TEAMtalk reveals the Liverpool winger’s stance on leaving Anfield this summer.

Tottenham have been hugely active in the summer transfer window so far and have made key additions to their squad already.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have signed for Tottenham as free agents.

Tottenham have secured the services of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Hove Albion, while Mateus Fernandes has switched from West Ham United.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has also reported that Tottenham have a £100million deal in place with Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali.

Signing a winger is now on Tottenham’s agenda, and, according to transfer guru Romano, the north London club could raid Liverpool for Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign for Liverpool, but he did well for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup, scoring three goals and giving one assist in four matches.

In early June, Romano said that Liverpool could sell Gakpo if a strong “proposal” arrives, and he has now said that Tottenham could make an offer this summer for the

Romano said about Liverpool, Gakpo and Tottenham on his YouTube channel: “Keep an eye on Tottenham for Cody Gakpo because Tottenham have interest in the player.

“Then, I can tell you, that Liverpool, as of today, beginning of July, are not opening the door to an exit.

“So, at the moment, Liverpool are not telling Gakpo, ‘Okay, you can leave’, are not telling Tottenham, ‘Okay, let’s negotiate’.

“That is not happening right now.

“So, at the moment, the door is closed from Liverpool, but we have to see later on this summer in case Tottenham really open talks by sending a proposal.

“At the moment, it is an interest.

“If they send a proposal, we have to see what’s going to happen there.

“So, it’s a story to keep an eye on eventually.

“It’s not something guaranteed at this stage.”

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Cody Gakpo could leave Liverpool – sources

We can confirm Tottenham’s desire to sign Gakpo from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on June 22 that Tottenham have already spoken to Liverpool about Gakpo’s situation.

Sources have told that Tottenham are actively exploring a potential move for the Dutchman.

We also understand that the signing of Victor Munoz from Osasuna has led Gakpo to question his place in the starting line-up under new Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.

Rio Ngumoha is another option for Liverpool on the left flank, a position where Gakpo is at his best.

While Gakpo is not actively trying to force a move out of Liverpool, Bailey has reported that the winger does not want to be a squad player at Anfield.

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