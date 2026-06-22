Tottenham Hotspur have held discussions with Liverpool over Cody Gakpo as they assess whether the Dutch international could represent a better option than long-term target Savinho, TEAMtalk understands.

Spurs are actively exploring attacking reinforcements this summer and sources have confirmed that Gakpo’s situation at Anfield has been discussed at length internally as Roberto De Zerbi and the club’s recruitment team weigh up their next move.

The Netherlands star’s future at Liverpool has become increasingly uncertain following Andoni Iraola’s arrival, and Tottenham believe a market opportunity could be emerging.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands Spurs have already spoken with Liverpool as they seek clarity on Gakpo’s situation and what it might take to bring him to north London.

The 26-year-old remains highly regarded within the game and Tottenham’s interest is not merely opportunistic.

Sources suggest Spurs are now actively considering whether Gakpo could offer greater value and a more immediate impact than Manchester City’s Savinho, who has also been discussed as a potential target.

While Savinho’s age and upside remain attractive, there is a growing belief within sections of the Tottenham hierarchy that Gakpo’s proven pedigree at both club and international level could make him the smarter investment.

A report earlier on Monday claimed Spurs are also preparing a move to sign Marcus Rashford, though will have their work cut out.

The England forward still has hopes of staying with Barcelona following his successful loan stint this season, while Bayern Munich have also shown interest in signing him.

Should neither of those moves materialise, Rashford could actually opt to remain with Manchester United, rather than join another Premier League side.

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Gakpo has Liverpool ‘concerns’ as Tottenham eye move

The discussions at Spurs come at a time when Gakpo is increasingly concerned about his place in Liverpool’s long-term plans.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this month that the Dutchman had begun assessing his options amid fears his role could diminish under Iraola.

The emergence of Rio Ngumoha has already heightened competition on the left flank, while the arrival of Spanish international Victor Munoz has only intensified those concerns.

Munoz is a player personally pushed for by Iraola and operates predominantly from the same areas of the pitch as Gakpo.

As a result, the former PSV Eindhoven star has been left questioning whether he will continue to enjoy the prominent role he wants at Anfield.

Sources have indicated that while Gakpo is not actively forcing an exit, he has no desire to spend the prime years of his career as a squad player.

That has alerted a number of clubs across Europe. Tottenham are among the most serious admirers, but they are not alone.

Interestingly, RB Leipzig are also keeping close tabs on developments. The Bundesliga side’s interest could create an intriguing dynamic given Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Ivorian wonderkid Yan Diomande.

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Diomande situation adds to Gakpo intrigue

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported, Diomande remains Liverpool’s priority target to eventually replace Mohamed Salah on the right wing.

Leipzig continue to demand a huge fee for the 19-year-old, but sources have acknowledged that if discussions between the clubs intensify, Gakpo’s situation could theoretically become part of wider conversations.

No such proposal has been formally discussed at this stage, but the fact Leipzig admire Gakpo and Liverpool want Diomande adds an interesting layer to both situations.

For now, Tottenham’s focus is on determining whether a deal is achievable. De Zerbi is keen to add more quality and versatility to his attack and Gakpo’s ability to operate across the front line is viewed as a major attraction.

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