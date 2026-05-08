Tottenham are determind to keep hold of Luka Vuskovic this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are determined to keep hold of highly-rated young centre-back Luka Vuskovic next season, amid growing Barcelona interest, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The north London club are preparing to offer the 19-year-old Croatian a significantly improved salary in a bid to ward off growing interest from Europe’s elite.

Vuskovic, who joined Spurs from Hajduk Split in 2025 and was immediately loaned to Hamburg, has impressed during his time in the Bundesliga.

Standing at 1.93m, the towering defender has showcased composure, aerial dominance and ball-playing ability that have marked him out as one of the brightest defensive prospects in European football. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with multiple clubs circling ahead of the summer window.

According to sources close to the club, Tottenham’s hierarchy view Vuskovic as a key part of their long-term defensive plans.

Director of football Johan Lange has already held talks with the player in Hamburg, signalling the club’s commitment. A bumper pay rise is on the table, reflecting both his rapid development and Spurs’ desire to tie him down to the existing deal, which runs until 2030.

However, the situation remains fluid.

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Barcelona stepping up Vuskovic chase

Barcelona have made fresh contact in recent days as they look to bolster their backline, while other top clubs continue to monitor the teenager’s progress.

Despite the external interest, Spurs are understood to be unwilling to sanction a sale, particularly if they avoid relegation and can offer him a pathway into the first team under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Vuskovic himself has previously hinted at a return to north London, stating he expects to be a Tottenham player again after his loan spell, however, that is unlikely if they end up in the Championship.

For a club often criticised for failing to nurture homegrown or early-acquired talent, retaining the Croatian could represent a significant statement of intent.

With the Premier League campaign reaching its climax, much may depend on Spurs’ final position. Should they remain in the top flight, officials believe the new offer will prove tempting enough to convince Vuskovic to commit his future to the club.