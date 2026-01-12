Tottenham on ‘verge’ of LOSING ‘war’ over ‘priceless’ midfielder after Rodrigo Bentancur bombshell

Tottenham Hotspur will not find it easy to bring Conor Gallagher to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the January transfer window, with Aston Villa set to agree on a deal with Atletico Madrid, as Rodrigo Bentancur is ruled out for three months.

Gallagher has been making the headlines in recent times, with both Tottenham and Villa keen on the former Chelsea midfielder. The 25-year-old England international has become a bench-warmer at Atletico Madrid this season, with his days at the Spanish club numbered.

Described as a “priceless” player “with a great commitment to the team” by former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino on BBC Sport in February 2024, Gallagher has been restricted to just four starts in LaLiga and three starts in the Champions League for Atletico so far this season.

TEAMtalk has long reported Tottenham’s desire to sign Gallagher in the January transfer window, but Aston Villa have been pressing ahead in their quest to secure the services of the 25-year-old.

On January 9, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, broke the news that Aston Villa have made a ‘definitive move’ for Gallagher, who has already spoken to Atletico manager Diego Simeone about leaving in January.

Then two days later, on January 11, our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported that despite Villa matching ahead for Gallagher, Tottenham remain keen on the midfielder, who will be allowed to leave Atletico should the Spanish club’s conditions for an exit be met.

Earlier on Monday, Spanish publication AS has now brought its take on the situation of the midfielder, with the Madrid-based media outlet claiming that there is a ‘war for Gallagher’.

The report has stated: ‘Conor Gallagher’s future is completely up in the air. The English midfielder is being monitored by several Premier League clubs.

‘Aston Villa were the first to initiate talks, but now Tottenham have joined the race. There’s a battle brewing in England for the Atletico Madrid player.

‘It is believed that the red and white club is only open to negotiations for a permanent deal and has no intention of letting Gallagher go on loan this month with an option or obligation to buy in the summer.’

However, it has now emerged that Villa are about to agree a deal with Atletico, with Tottenham seemingly set to lose the ‘war’ over Gallagher.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported on X at 2:19pm on January 12: ‘Aston Villa are on the verge of club-to-club agreement for Conor Gallagher.

‘Negotiations are at final stages with Atlético Madrid, loan with buy option clause to eventually becoming mandatory.

‘Talks to continue on player side now.’

Rodrigo Bentancur injury makes Conor Gallagher deal imperative

Tottenham have long been looking at a deal for Gallagher in the January transfer window, and the injury suffered by Rodrigo Bentancur means that last season’s Europa League winners simply have to beat Aston Villa to the signature of the England international midfielder.

According to reliable sources such as Fabrizio Romano and BBC Sport, Bentancur will be out of action for at least three months.

The Tottenham midfielder needs hamstring surgery after he suffered the injury against Bournemouth last week.

We understand that Gallagher is ready to move to the Premier League, with the midfielder keen on cementing a place in the England squad for the World Cup finals in the summer of 2026.

Tottenham now need to step up their pursuit of Gallagher and do whatever they can to convince the midfielder to turn down Villa and move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Even before the extent of Bentancur’s injury came to light, Tottenham knew that it was a case of ‘now or never’ regarding Gallagher, according to Dean Jones, and the situation is only going to get more urgent now for Spurs manager Thomas Frank.

