The Premier League clash between Tottenham and Brighton on Sunday has officially been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak at the north London club.

Thirteen first-team players and staff have tested positive for the virus, leading to Thursday night’s Europa Conference League clash with Rennes being called off.

And now Sunday’s trip to the Amex Stadium will not go ahead after the club’s request for a postponement was accepted by the Premier League board.

A statement from Tottenham said: “We can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion, on Sunday 12 December at 2pm, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon (Thursday).

“The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The fixture will be rescheduled in due course.

“The Club requested the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff.

“As with our other affected fixture, against Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League, we shall update supporters with more information as soon as it is available.”

“We should like to apologise to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton & Hove Albion and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused.”

Tottenham, Leicester clash also in jeopardy

Next Thursday’s Premier League match at Leicester also appears to be in doubt not only because of Spurs’ situation, but because the Foxes are gripped by Covid-19 as well.

As of Wednesday lunchtime, Spurs had not contained the outbreak as players who had tested negative the day before were then testing positive having mixed with the squad.

Discussions regarding the rescheduling of the game with Rennes are ongoing with UEFA, with rules stating there is a December 31 deadline for group games to be completed.

But it is understood there could be some room for manoeuvre on that as Spurs have a packed domestic schedule before then, while Rennes go on a winter break on December 22.

With the Brighton fixture off and the Leicester clash in jeopardy, Tottenham will be facing an almighty fixture pile-up in the second half of the season.

READ MORE: Tottenham ace told he would be a success at Man Utd, as Premier League alternative named