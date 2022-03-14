Paris Saint-Germain have drawn up a managerial shortlist to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the helm this summer, which reportedly includes two Premier League names.

The former Tottenham chief is likely to retain his job until the end of the campaign but is widely expected to exit at that point, especially given another Champions League failure from the French giants after their last-16 exit to Real Madrid.

PSG looked to be sailing into the quarter-finals before a quickfire second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema turned the tie completely in Real’s failure and left Pochettino’s side reeling.

It was another failing in Europe’s premier knockout competition for PSG. They have still not tasted success in the competition – despite their Qatar-backed takeover in 2011.

Reports on Sunday claim fans actively booed Lionel Messi and Neymar’s every touch against Bordeaux.

That came a day after PSG ultras called on president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to resign after the latest European debacle.

The ultras want major changes in the boardroom. They made that clear in a recent protest during which they criticised the ‘overpaid mercenaries’ on their books.

Vidal set for Tottenham meeting as Premier League move is likely Tottenham are set to hold talks with Vidal this month as Conte eyes reunion with former player

The report in the Daily Mirror adds that Pochettino’s position is now untenable. The European woes, plus some underwhelming performances domestically are set to cost the Argentine, who could end up back in England at Manchester United.

Conte or Arteta could replace Pochettino

PSG are still 15 points at the top of Ligue 1 table and romping to another title. However, that is not enough and L’Equipe, as per Marca, says that Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta are both in consideration for the job in Paris.

Conte only took charge at Spurs in November but has already voiced concerns over the long-term project needed. Arteta, meanwhile, currently has the Gunners flying and sitting in the final Champions League place.

The report adds that Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is another standout name on PSG’s shortlist. Zinedine Zidane is also there, along with another Manchester United target in Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag.

Juventus’ Max Allegri, Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi and Spezia boss Thiago Motta – a former PSG player – are also under consideration.

READ MORE: Inter Milan hurried into deal for star with Tottenham at the door