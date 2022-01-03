Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has reportedly asked sporting director Fabio Paratici to complete a January deal for in-form Eintracht Frankfurt wing-back Filip Kostic.

Spurs are expected to be one of the busiest clubs in the winter window, with Conte already revealing that he has completed his evaluation of his current squad and is looking to add to it over the course of the next month.

A new centre-back, wing-back, midfielder and striker are the main positions that Conte is looking at. And according to Fichajes, the Italian wants to bring in Kostic to compete for the left-sided role.

The 29-year-old has had an excellent season to date, notching three goals and adding nine assists. The Serbian also has the ability to play as a wing-back or as a left-winger.

Those qualities make him perfect for Conte’s 3-4-3 system, although the feeling is that the Tottenham boss would prefer to bring in a right-sided player instead.

Sergio Reguilon has been a fairly steady influence on the left, while summer signing Emerson Royal has struggled more.

The Brazilian was guilty of hitting the first man with numerous crosses during the 1-0 win at Watford. His backup Matt Doherty, meanwhile, has not fared much better when handed his chance.

The report adds that Kostic was also a target for Conte during his time at Inter Milan and he wants the club to make ‘extra effort’ to get his man.

However, failure to land Kostic this month could mean a renewed bid in the summer.

Tottenham considering Real Madrid proposal

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly considering a proposal from Real Madrid to sign Isco this month amid claims he can leave the Spanish giants for a cut-price fee.

Isco is approaching the end of his time with Real Madrid. He has represented the club since 2013, when he joined from Malaga. His game time has decreased in recent years, though, making just two starts in LaLiga. With a contract expiring at the end of the season, his future looks to be elsewhere.

The attacking midfielder has long been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu. Arsenal have recently been mentioned as potential suitors, for example, while Newcastle have also been mentioned.

However, the Daily Express reports that Tottenham are leading the charge for the 29-year-old, who can leave for just £5m.

Furthermore, AS reports that Carlo Ancelotti has given his exit his blessing and will not stand in his way.

They claim Spurs boss Antonio Conte and director Fabio Paratici are currently deciding whether to secure his signing.

But the paper reckons they will decide to push through the deal and that it’s an opportunity not to be missed.

Dele out, Isco in

Indeed, they claim Conte will see Isco as an upgrade for the departing Dele Alli.

The 25-year-old has failed to make his mark on Conte and his exit in January has now been ‘decided’.

It’s reported that Conte will not stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in for his services.

Newcastle are among those reportedly considering a move and Alli would prove a cheaper alternative to Aaron Ramsey.

