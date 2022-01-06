Antonio Conte could revive a tactic that proved successful at Chelsea by converting Wolves winger Adama Traore into a wing-back at Tottenham, per a report.

On his day, Traore is arguably the Premier League’s most unstoppable winger. A lack of end product has always hampered the Spanish flyer, while persistent shoulder issues have also limited his appearances on occasion.

Nonetheless, facing Traore remains a daunting prospect for any defender, and per the Athletic, Conte wishes to have that attacking prowess on Spurs’ right flank.

But instead of deploying him up field, the article states Conte could convert him into a wing-back.

Emerson Royal currently occupies that position, though the young Brazilian has struggled in north London since arriving in the summer.

As such, Tottenham are stated to be ‘considering a fresh move’ for the player they tried to sign last summer.

Conte has prior success with converting attackers into wing-backs, most notably with Victor Moses at Chelsea.

Moses was close to an ever-present at right-wing-back during Chelsea’s title-winning campaign under Conte in 2016/17.

Traore could be tasked with making that transition if signed by Spurs, and the article adds he is valued at around £20m.

A deal could be attempted either this month or in the summer. Traore’s current Wolves contract expires in the summer of 2023 and thus far, he has shown little desire to pen fresh terms. Waiting six months could therefore see a lower bid accepted as Wolves’ bargaining power decreases.

Tottenham have also drawn links with Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey for the wing-back position. However, any hope of landing the thrilling youngster now appears slim.

Traore alternative dismissed

Both Spurs and bitter rivals Arsenal were credited with interest in the man Brighton would command a £50m fee for.

But Seagulls boss Graham Potter has quickly moved to quash any speculation linking Lamptey with an exit.

Via Fabrizio Romano, Potter said: “I’d expect all our players to be with us at the end of January.

“There is lot of speculation out there, but nothing to report”.

Meanwhile, Conte could be facing up to the prospect of losing Hugo Lloris after a report revealed a suitor’s lengthy pursuit is finally within reach.

Tottenham have surprisingly allowed the French stopper to enter the last six months of his contract.

That has presented an opportunity for suitors to pounce, with a potential exit giving Spurs chief Fabio Paratici a new problem to fix. Now, Goal (citing French outlet FranceBleu), reveal Ligue 1 side Rennes have fixed their gaze on Lloris.

In fact, Rennes have reportedly been courting the 35-year-old for six months. They are now hopeful their efforts will be rewarded next summer to bring a year-long chase to a successful close.

The article stated Tottenham want Lloris to pen fresh terms. However, a return to his homeland may appeal.

One potential barrier is Lloris’ high wages. He reportedly nets around €500,000 gross per month. That would normally be out of Rennes’ range, but the owning Pinault family are intent on making a statement.

With Rennes on the rise both on and off the pitch, luring Lloris back to Ligue 1 is now deemed ‘achievable’. And should Lloris depart, a readymade replacement from within the Premier League could be signed.

