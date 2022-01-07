Antonio Conte confirmed when he expects Son Heung-min to return from injury, and insisted he is “very clear” on what Tottenham should do in the market.

Tottenham are entering a crucial period in their season in the coming weeks. They play Morecambe in the FA Cup on Sunday before squaring off against Chelsea in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final. Spurs will then face Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea in an eight-day span in the league before domestic football gives way to the international break.

However, speaking in his press conference on Friday, Conte confirmed he will likely be without South Korean forward Son for all five matches. The last of that quintet takes place on January 23, meaning Son is facing around a fortnight on the sidelines.

Via Football London, Conte said: “It was a strange situation. Against Chelsea I made two substitutions together, Lucas Moura and Son. Not for injury, their sub, but to try to give them 15 minutes of rest.

“The day after Son felt a bit of pain in his muscle, in his leg and he had a scan. Now we have to make the right evaluations from the doctors. He’s an injury.

“I don’t know but probably they could stay without training session until the end of this cycle, before the international break.”

Harry Kane dilemma revealed

That will place even greater emphasis on Harry Kane, and Conte revealed his concerns that Kane too could succumb to injury unless rested.

“Honestly I think Harry played six games in 17 days and I think if I have the possibility, I think that it is right to give him a bit of rest,” said Conte.

“Also after this game before the break of the international team we have four games very difficult games, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea again.

“It is always difficult to decide not to start with Harry but at the same time in some games if we can take risk it is right to take.”

One player who will be given a chance to prove his worth against Morecambe on Sunday is Dele Alli.

Conte added: “Dele is one of the players who on Sunday he play. For sure it’s a good opportunity, a good chance to play well and to show that he is a good fit.”

Conte on Tottenham transfers

With the January window already a week old, Conte spoke on Spurs’ intentions in the market. While the Italian gave little away, he did reveal he is “very clear” on what Spurs need two months into his tenure in north London.

“I think, I’m sure that we want the best for Tottenham,” added the Spurs boss. “The first person who wants to improve the situation is for sure our owner.

“I will have time to speak, also with the people who work within the club to try to understand well the situation, to understand if there is the opportunity to improve this squad in this transfer market.

“But I think we will do the same thing that all of the teams are doing in these days. I think it will be a good opportunity after two months to speak about the situation which now is very clear for me.

“I know that everybody wants to improve the situation. For sure we need time, we need passion, we need to continue to work in this way.”

