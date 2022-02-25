Conte confirms Levy talks with Tottenham aware of ‘the reality’; begs for help on ‘another problem’

Antonio Conte revealed Tottenham chairman DanieL Levy “knows very well” what his intentions are amid growing exit speculation, and called for help from the club’s medical team after updating three injuries.

Conte’s early months at Spurs have been characterised by thrilling highs and demoralising lows. That was never more evident than in the last week when a 3-2 victory over reigning champions Man City was followed up with a dismal 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

That has fuelled speculation that suggests Conte may be in line for an early exit from north London. Indeed, his comments post-Burnley did little to dispel that notion and Man Utd may have a vacancy in the summer.

However, speaking in his Friday press conference (via Football London), Conte reaffirmed his commitment to Spurs.

“Yes I spoke to Daniel Levy,” said Conte. “Our chairman knows very well that I’m here to help the club in every moment. I will do that until the end.

“That’s the reality and he knows that we’re working hard. He has great consideration about our job and the job of my staff. I repeat I want to help the club with every aspect.

“He shows me great consideration every day and for this reason I’m committed for this club much more because I know the consideration for me is very high.”

Conte explains Burnley fallout interview

On the subject of his downbeat interview post-Burnley at a time when he’s called for patience from the fans, Conte suggested his comments after a defeat will always be emotionally charged.

The Italian continued: “For sure when I lose a game I am not the person to go and have a dinner. I think that I am not the right person, when I lose a game my mood is very bad and I prefer to stay alone and live the defeat, to stay alone and metabolise the defeat.

“I need one day to recover at least. This is me. It is me. I don’t like to lose. If you ask me what I hate in life it is to lose games. My mentality is to prepare myself, to prepare the players and to avoid this type of situation.

“There are many coaches that don’t suffer. I wanted to be a little soft but at the same time to be this way makes me a person that in his career I won as a player and then as a coach.

“For sure when I lose, if you expect that I am happy or to come to a press conference and laugh, I am not this person.

“I am sorry if I show my disappointment because maybe it would be good to keep this inside and not show my emotion. I am an honest person it is difficult for me to lie or hide the truth and for this reason.

“The club confirmed to me that they know the reality. The club is very happy about my work and what we’re doing with my staff, the change that we made in four months in the environment.

“I think the club is appreciating very much what we’re doing in this moment. The problem is that I’m a perfectionist.

“I’m a person that wants to get to a result quickly.”

“I hope the medical department help me”

Attention then turned to their clash with Leeds United on Saturday. The Whites are reeling after a 6-0 pummelling at the hands of Liverpool on Wednesday. On paper their cavalier style makes them the perfect opponent for Tottenham to exploit as they did so efficiently against Man City last weekend.

However, Conte confirmed he will be without Rodrigo Bentancur for the clash. What’s more, he called for help from the club’s medical team when referencing the ongoing absences of Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga.

“Unfortunately [Bentancur is] not available for tomorrow’s game,” added the Italian. “He had a problem in his ankle. I don’t think this is a serious problem. I hope to see him in the team very soon but for sure he’s not available tomorrow.”

On Skipp, Conte said: “No this is another problem. I hope the medical department help me. Skipp is now one month missing. Same with Tanganga. I don’t want to put pressure on the medical department but for sure I need help with the situation.”

Spurs finished their defeat to Burnley with wingers Steven Bergwijn and Dejan Kulusevski at wing-back. The Italian suggested that unorthodox tactic could be repeated in the future.

“We finished the game with Kulusevski and Bergwijn as wing-backs,” continued Conte. “We finished with an offensive formation.

“Steven Bergwijn is a number 10, a forward, but he was playing there.

“Kulusevski is another player that can play in that role and give us the quality. This can be also a good solution in this position.

“I think he’s playing good games and he’s totally involved in our idea, with Bentancur, and I’m very happy with what I’m seeing with these two players.”

