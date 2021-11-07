Harry Redknapp has urged Antonio Conte to copy a hugely successful Chelsea transfer by making a major signing that would “transform” Tottenham.

If Conte’s first match in charge was anything to go by, the Italian’s work in north London will be anything but straight forward. Spurs raced into a three-goal lead against Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday night. His chosen front three of Lucas Moura, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min looked devastating at times.

However, at the other end of the pitch, Spurs looks decidedly shaky. Tottenham lack a natural leader in their backline following the departures of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

Conte often deploys a three-man backline, though none of his current options impressed against Vitesse.

Making Tottenham hard to beat will be a top priority of Conte’s. And according to former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, Conte should follow Chelsea’s example and sign experienced 37-year-old campaigner, Giorgio Chiellini.

Chelsea acquired another veteran centre-half last season in the form of Thiago Silva. The Brazilian has been everything Thomas Tuchel could’ve hoped for and more, with his leadership and organisational skills helping to guide the Blues to Champions League glory last season.

Redknapp believes signing Juventus and Italy hero Chiellini could have a similar transformational effect

“Over the next few weeks, no doubt, we’ll see a list of the supposed big-name targets he wants when the transfer window opens,” wrote Redknapp in the Sun.

“I doubt very much if 37-year-old Giorgio Chiellini will be on it. But for me, he’s the one man the new Spurs manager should move Heaven and Earth to bring to London with him.

“I know they’d hardly be signing someone for the long term. But in terms of sorting them out immediately, there would be no one better.

“And we saw once again on Thursday against Vitesse Arnhem – hardly one of Europe’s big guns – how badly Spurs need someone to take command of that defence.

“I’ve said plenty of times that squad is packed with talent but what they really need is a leader, an organiser, a winner – and Chiellini ticks every one of those boxes.

“And as for his age? Well, he didn’t do too badly at the heart of that Italian defence in the Euros, did he?”

Chiellini could “transform the place” – Redknapp

Redknapp went on to claim Chiellini would “transform” Tottenham and have a similar impact to that of Silva at Chelsea.

“I love the guy, he’s a real character, and even if it’s only for a year, two at most, he could transform the place,” he continued.

“It’s pretty obvious Conte will go with three at the back. That’s a system he loves and has been successful with before, so I think that’s a given.

“You stick Chiellini in the middle and let him run the show. You don’t need him in the channels, just heading the ball away and organising the rest.

“He played under Conte at Juventus when they were winning everything, so there’s already a relationship there.

“It worked for Chelsea when they got Thiago Silva, who was nearly 36 at the time, and I could see Chiellini having the same impact at Spurs.

“He’s got a year left on his contract at Juventus but I’d have a go at getting him. And if that fails, then go for his pal Leonardo Bonucci on the same basis.”

