Conte delivers verdict on Hugo Lloris’ Tottenham future with clearest statement yet

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will agree a new contract to remain at the Premier League club.

The club captain, who joined from Lyon in 2012, is able to talk to foreign clubs about a move as his current deal in north London runs out at the end of the current season.

Conte is keen for Lloris to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and says talks are underway between the parties.

He said: “I think so, I think that they have started to talk.

“You know very well what I think about Hugo. Also previously I spoke and said that he’s our captain, he is a top goalkeeper for us, he has great experience.

“He knows very well Tottenham. He loves this shirt and this badge. For me he is an important player and I’m sure that they are going to find a solution for him to continue to play with Tottenham.

“I think and I repeat because I am not the person that speaks to renew the contract with the players. There is the club and the people that do this. But for sure I am very confident about this situation to be positive.”

Whether there is any other business during the January transfer window remains to be seen as Conte waits to see how the club will respond to his recommendations given in a meeting earlier this week.

Spurs are thought to be keen on strengthening a number of key areas, they include at right wing-back, before the end of the month. But this is not a period in which the club have traditionally been active.

Conte still hopeful over signings

Conte says he would like any business done as soon as possible, but accepts it is not that simple.

“The transfer situation is not easy and a lot of time you have to wait for players at the end of this period to make new contracts,” he said.

“I have the experience to know this and understand this and for sure every coach would like to have the players very soon.

“But the club has to take the best decision on this aspect and the important thing is the club knows my vision about the present and then the future and they have to decide the way they have to go.”

