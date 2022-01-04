Tottenham are reportedly determined to sign dynamic AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in January, although the Serie A side have rebuffed the option of a swap deal involving Spurs misfit Tanguy Ndombele.

Ivory Coast star Kessie, who is also a target for Liverpool, is currently unwilling to sign a contract extension with the Rossoneri, meaning he will likely leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Milan are known to have been in talks with the player’s agent George Atangana for some time in the hope of renewing Kessie’s deal. However, the midfielder’s representative has requested a new €8-9m-a-year deal, while the Rossoneri have offered a €6.5m-a-year contract.

While being some way short of Kessie’s demands, Milan’s offer still dwarves his current €2.2m-a-year deal.

According to SportMediaset and Il Corriere della Sera, Spurs boss Antonio Conte remains keen on a move for the player. Indeed, the north London club have tried to send their club-record signing Ndombele in the other direction.

However, Milan have no interest in the Frenchman and are prepared to stick with Kessie. That will mean them losing one of their top stars for nothing come the summer, but it would appear that they have come to terms with that scenario.

As for Tottenham and their bid to bolster Conte’s midfield, they may instead opt to pursue a deal for Juventus star Weston McKennie.

The Italian is a known admirer of the Turin talent and would prefer a move him over fellow Juve star Dejan Kulusevski.

Wolves launch bid to re-sign Tottenham star

Meanwhile, Matt Doherty could be about to end his Tottenham Hotspur struggles after Wolves reportedly launched a bid to take him back to Molineux.

Doherty joined Spurs from Wolves in the summer of 2020. He had been a part of the Midlands outfit’s rise from League One to the Premier League. During two seasons since Wolves’ return to the top flight, he only missed two league games.

It earned him a transfer to Tottenham, but things have not quite worked out since. He only started 13 league games in his first season in north London. So far this term, he is yet to feature from the first minute, apart from in cup competitions.

Tottenham signed Emerson Royal in the summer to reinforce the right-back berth. As such, Doherty has not had many opportunities to play. More could come if he leaves the club.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are now in talks over a deal to take Doherty back. They want to sign him either on a permanent basis or on loan with an obligation to buy.

Tottenham will be willing to listen, despite having Doherty under contract until 2024.

Doherty move a failure

Even back at Wolves, Doherty would have to fight for his place. His former club view him as someone to provide competition with his replacement, Nelson Semedo.

But it may be easier for him back in familiar surroundings, so only time will tell what decision he makes.

During his previous spell with Wolves, the Republic of Ireland international made 302 appearances. From them, he provided 28 goals and 41 assists.

For Spurs, he has managed just four assists from 39 appearances, with no goals to his name.

