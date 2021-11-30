Antonio Conte reportedly reinforced his mission to get the standards up at Tottenham by ordering a training session straight after the postponement of Sunday’s clash with Burnley.

Spurs had travelled up to Lancashire from London for the Premier League game at Turf Moor. Indeed, they did so eagerly as they sought a reaction to their humiliating defeat to Mura.

However, heavy snow forced officials to abandon the game, meaning Spurs flew straight back down south.

According to Football Insider, though, Conte ordered an immediate training session at the club’s Hotspur Way facilities upon their return.

The Italian reportedly felt unwilling to give his players the afternoon off before returning to training on Monday.

The move is part of Conte’s efforts to drive up standards at his new club. In fact, he admitted after the Europa Conference League loss to Mura that the quality of his team is “not so high”.

Spurs have endured a tough two years since Mauricio Pochettino got the sack in November 2019. Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo both tried – and ultimately failed – to guide the club to any silverware.

However, serial winner Conte has an excellent track record of delivering success on his CV.

He led Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2017, his first season in charge. The 52-year-old then helped the Blues to the FA Cup in 2018.

More recently, his Inter side won Serie A last term as they ended Juventus’ long grip on the title.

Conte admitted that he will have to be more patient as he looks to take Tottenham down the same path.

Conte urges Tottenham patience

He said: “I have never taken teams that had won the year before, but always reconstruction paths.

“Juventus came from eighth place, Chelsea from tenth, Inter from fourth.

“I know it will take a little patience this time. In Milan I left a finished job. Here I have to start over and enter the current season, which is never easy.

“We are starting from a-b-c, but on the way we plan to accelerate with the letters of the alphabet. The path is bumpy but it doesn’t scare me, it excites me.”

Spurs return to action on Thursday when facing Brentford.

The Bees were able to play on Sunday unlike Tottenham and they beat Everton 1-0.