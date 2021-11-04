Conte gets green light to be in Tottenham dugout but set for No 2 snub

Antonio Conte has been cleared to take charge of Tottenham for the first time on Thursday evening after receiving international clearance.

The Italian was appointed as new Spurs head coach on Tuesday but was able to officially start work as he and his staff awaited their work permits from the Home Office. However, the 52-year-old has now received the relevant documentation and will be in the dug-out for the Europa Conference League clash against Vitesse Arnhem.

The former Chelsea boss looks sure to receive a warm welcome from a packed-out stadium. Especially given the atmosphere during the home defeat to Manchester United that ultimately cost Nuno Espirito Santo his job.

Conte’s arrival in north London has had fans in raptures. Meanwhile, there is also talk that Harry Kane will commit his future to the club after the high-profile appointment.

The England skipper has looked a shadow of his former self. That is largely down to him missing out on a move to Manchester City last summer.

But reports suggest that Kane is thrilled with Conte’s arrival and is likely to step up his game again.

Conte set for No 2 blow

As for Conte’s backroom staff, it looks likely he’ll will be denied the chance to reunite with Angelo Alessio again.

There have been strong rumours that the former Kilmarnock manager will join up with Conte again. The duo were together when Chelsea won the Premier League under the former Italy boss.

Antonio Conte already lining up Spurs' first January signing Antonio Conte is reportedly already lining up Spurs' first January signing in the form of Inter Milan centre-half Stefan de Vrij, with more news on Spurs' transfer budget, Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Chiesa.

Alessio is currently managing in Indonesia with Persija, who are clear in their determination not to lose their man.

Indeed, Persija president Mohamad Prapanca told Indonesian outlet Bola Sport that he expects Alessio to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

He said: “We still have confidence that Alessio is a good coach for the Persija team and will remain with the team.

“We see his performance is getting better and better, his training program and strategy is quite good.

“In our eyes, Alessio still has the belief in his management target here and hopefully it can be achieved.”

READ MORE: Inter director reveals plan to stop Conte luring four stars to Tottenham