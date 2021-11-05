Antonio Conte suggested he has plans to remain at Tottenham far longer than his initial 18-month contract, and was probed about his immediate transfer targets.

The 52-year-old made a winning start to life in north London when sinking Vitesse Arnhem 3-2 on Thursday night. Conte was drafted in to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, though despite his standing within the game, was only offered an 18-month contract.

Nonetheless, Conte showed no dissatisfaction with the length of his deal in his Friday press conference. In contrast, he hinted he could well remain in the Spurs hotseat well beyond the length of his current deal.

“The contract is OK for me,” said Conte (via Football London). “The hope is I find the right connection for this club for a long time for sure.

“I think my contract is not a problem. 18 months and we decided. I understood also what this club did for me. We can work together for a long time.”

Conte was then asked about Harry Kane. Bringing the best out of Kane will be a top priority for Conte, unless the club decide to sanction a sale amid anticipated renewed interest from Man City, of course.

“We’re talking an important player, not only for Tottenham but also for the national team.,” added the Italian. “Harry is a really good player and for sure we have to to work with him and all the players to improve this situation.

“I have seen these past few days that we need to work a lot to improve many aspects for every single player and not only one, two, three.”

Attention quickly turned to the transfer window. However, Conte chose to keep his cards close to his chest and suggested sporting director Fabio Paratici will do the same.

Conte said: “Now to tell that we have a specific target is not simple. I think the club is the same. Paratici knows very well this is the situation.

“I think at the moment it’s not good or not fair to say we want to do this or reach this. At the moment we’ve only to be strong, to start to work together and think that we need to improve.”

Conte impressed with “commitment, attitude and behaviour”

Tottenham face Everton on Sunday in a quick turnaround from their Europa Conference League victory.

On the subject of the contest, Conte said: “I remember that I lost my last game against Benitez. For sure, our expectation to have a tough game as Everton tough team. Goodison is not easy to play.

“At same time we want to show and improve results, especially for our table [position]. It won’t be easy.”

The Italian was asked to sum up his first few days at the Spurs helm. While he acknowledged it was too early to draw full conclusions, he did suggest the he had already witnessed good “commitment, attitude and behaviour.”

“But after 2 or 3 days it’s a short time to answer this question. I hope this commitment, attitude and behaviour continues for the rest of the season.”

