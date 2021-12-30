Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has revealed that midfielder Harry Winks is going nowhere in the January transfer window, but was not quite so clear on Tanguy Ndombele’s future.

England star Winks has had a new lease of life since Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as manager, even though he has still failed to land a regular starting role under the Italian.

The midfielder was outstanding in the recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool and put in another solid display in the game at Southampton on Tuesday.

And speaking about Winks, Conte confirmed that the Newcastle target will be staying put in January.

He said, at his press conference for Tottenham’s clash with Watford: “Winksy is playing well. Winsky showed to be a reliable player.

“For this reason, Winks will stay here. I’m finding out which players are reliable and I can count on them. Winksy showed me I can count on him.”

Ndombele future still up in the air

As for Ndombele’s future in north London, Conte was not quit as forthcoming with his answer. Indeed, it appears he is still trying to work out the club-record signing’s best position.

He added: “He’s a midfielder and I think he’s a midfielder.

“I pay the same attention to every player and in every single session I pay great attention to every single player.

“My concentration is not only 12, 13 or 14 players. Then there are players that understand and players who need more time or find it difficult to understand the situation.

“But I repeat before to speak about the transfer market, it’s better for me and the club to speak together and then we’ll have the situation more clearer than now. To speak about players now whether they can come or go is not right and it’s not honest.”

