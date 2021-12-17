Antonio Conte insists his Tottenham team are ready to take on in-form Liverpool on Sunday, despite having their last three Premier League games cancelled due to Covid.

Spurs have not played since their 3-0 win over Norwich on December 5 after they were rocked by a Covid outbreak that affected a number of players and staff members and forced the club to close down their Hotspur Way training facility.

And speaking ahead of the game against Jurgen Klopp’s men, Conte admits that it’s been a tough time for the club.

He said: “The morale was very, very down, also because we prepared and had training sessions to play games. We prepared for all these games and in two weeks, three times we didn’t play.

“For sure, the morale is down when this type of situation happens. For example yesterday, we were ready to play against Leicester.

“We were there and then before lunch they told us the game was postponed. Then lunch, another travel, when we arrived [back at Hotspur Way] another training session. It’s not easy.

Spurs willing to allow Harry Kane to leave in January to Real Madrid Daniel Levy is reportedly preparing to allow Harry Kane to leave Tottenham in January, but will push for the the striker to sign for Real Madrid.

“It’s also not easy to explain to the players and find the right energy when you’re prepared to play and the game is postponed. To come back, have another training session and today to prepare for another game vs Liverpool and you don’t know if you are able to play.

“It’s not simple, surely. If the morale is down, I think I can justify [that in] my players and the whole environment. But at the same time we’re ready to play on Sunday an important game against a really good, amazing team. With the difficulty we’re facing, we’re ready to play this game.”

Reguilon likely to face Liverpool

Conte also provided an update on left-back Sergio Reguilon’s fitness ahead of the game.

The Spain international suffered an injury in the win over Norwich, but should be fine to face Liverpool.

Conte added: “Sergio until today trained apart but he’s ready to have the training session with us tomorrow. The player is comfortable to be back in training with us.

“I hope that tomorrow he’s totally recovered but today Sergio was happy. His feeling was good.”

READ MORE: Tottenham outcast could provide club unexpected January boost