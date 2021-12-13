Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici are reportedly planning a raid on Premier League rivals Wolves for powerhouse winger Adama Traore in the January transfer window.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Conte and sporting director Paratici will meet chairman Daniel Levy in the coming days to discuss the club’s January targets, while it looks like there could also be some outgoings in north London.

A report of Monday revealed that Dele Alli looks set to be the highest-profile New Year exit. The England midfielder looks likely to be loaned out rather than a sale, in the hope that a strong spell at another club will boost his permanent exit value.

As for incomings, it’s common knowledge that Conte wants a backup option for Harry Kane.

The Spurs boss, along with Paratici, is a big fan of Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic. The Serb continues to bang in the goals in Serie A, but his signature could be a difficult one to land.

A number of other clubs are in the market for the forward, including the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. A straight bidding war is unlikely to work out in Tottenham’s favour, especially when they have still have a stadium to pay for.

But one player who continues to be linked with a switch to north London is Traore.

The Spain forward was a major target over the summer when Nuno Espirito Santo was still in charge of Spurs.

But it would appear that another effort to land the former Middlesbrough is imminent, as reported by the Telegraph.

Traore price drop

Wolves valued the pacy winger at £40million over the summer but that price is likely to have dropped. The reason for that is Traore’s drop off in form this season. The attacker is yet to notch a goal or a single assist.

He only managed two goals and two assists last season and remains one of the biggest Premier League enigmas.

However, Conte and Paratici believe they can get the best out of the player – which could be a scary prospect when Kane, Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura are added to the mix.

Johnstone set to pick West Ham over Spurs

Meanwhile, a report containing an update on the future of West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone appears to show West Ham edging ahead of Tottenham.

Johnstone has been the subject of heavy speculation regarding his future of late. Indeed, a goalkeeper of his quality playing in the Championship is likely to attract attention from Premier League sides.

Tottenham and West Ham are reportedly the leading candidates to land Johnstone in January, should he move on from West Brom.

However, a report from The Sun (via Hammers News) claims it is the Hammers who are now in pole position to land the stopper.

West Ham do have four goalkeepers on their books at present. However, three of which are past the age of 33, including first-choice keeper Lukasz Fabianksi.

Indeed, doubts are emerging over whether he will play at the top level for much longer. While still an excellent keeper, the Pole’s contract runs out at the end of the season with a renewal unlikely.

With that in mind, a spot will likely open up for a new man. That gives West Ham the edge for Johnstone.

Johnstone fancies West Ham move

The Hammers do have the option to buy Alphonse Areola following his loan. B the capture of Johnstone could end those hopes.

Furthermore, the report claims Johnstone feels his first-team chances would be greater at the Hammers than say at Tottenham. While some doubts do remain over Hugo Lloris, reports claim he is set to open talks over a new deal.

And as the undisputed No 1 at Spurs, displacing him looks a tall order – even for Johnstone.

A recent update, however, did state that Johnstone will likely remain at West Brom for the remainder of the year. Indeed, with his contract running down, he would soon have the pick of clubs of his own accord.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether or not West Ham or Tottenham will be able to lure him in.

