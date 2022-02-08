Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has vowed to make Harry Kane an even better player after coaching him for the first time, while also lauding the return of a key man against Brighton.

The England captain has found a new lease of life under the Italian after a woeful start to the season, scoring seven goals in his last 11 games in all competitions in a Spurs revival.

Kane’s poor form at the beginning of the campaign was largely down to his failed summer switch to Manchester City.

However, the 28-year-old is now looking back to his brilliant best under Conte. To that end, he has credited the Italian with improving both his physical condition and the mindset around the club.

Conte has called the 28-year-old “world class” but wants to take him to a new level.

“Surely when you have a player like Harry, you have to try to involve him in your tactical idea of football,” Conte said in his press conference for Wednesday night’s clash with Southampton.

“He’s an important player for us and he has to be a point of reference when we develop our football offensively.

“We’re trying to work with him in many aspects. I think every single player can improve until he decides to stop his career.

Kane a Tottenham role model

“We’re talking about a really good person who shows desire every day in training. He’s available for his team-mates and is always ready to speak about football, to improve and to see new tactical situations.

“I repeat: We’re talking about a world-class striker and I’m trying to help him to become also better and better. Me, my staff on the physical aspect are working – but not only with him, with all the team.

“To reduce the gap, it’s very important to improve every single player in many aspects.

“If this player is Kane we’re talking about a world-class striker, but it’s the same with (Dane) Scarlett. We have to improve every single player in this way to be more competitive as a team than before.”

Kane will be hoping to continue his scoring streak against Saints, but Spurs will be missing injured trio Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga.

Romero like a new signing

Meanwhile, Conte has been talking up the importance of Cristian Romero’s return to the Spurs side.

The Argentine made his long-awaited return during Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Brighton. And he excelled before being taken off as a precaution after taking a tumble in the second-half.

Conte is clearly a huge fan though and was delighted to see Romero back in action.

He added: “He’s an important player for me. He’s a new signing for me because he played the first game with me, only one game in the league.

“He’s an important player for me and the team. He’s strong physically, he has the timing to anticipate, good personality to play with the ball.

“Despite being a young player he has good experience, he’s strong and I like him. For sure, he has a lot of space for improvement.”

