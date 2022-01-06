Antonio Conte could be facing up to the prospect of losing one of his most influential Tottenham stars after a report revealed a suitor’s lengthy pursuit is finally within reach.

The Italian manager has wasted little time in getting Spurs on the right track. The sloppy nature of the goals conceded in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea suggested there is plenty of work left to do. Nevertheless, seven wins from his first 12 matches suggests the future is bright in north London.

Conte’s sides have always been known for possessing a stable foundation. Spurs’ defensive corps has seen great change over the last few years, though the one constant has been between the sticks.

Hugo Lloris continues to be a dependable performer with the gloves. However, Tottenham have surprisingly allowed the French stopper to enter the last six months of his contract.

That has presented an opportunity for suitors to pounce, with a potential exit giving Spurs chief Fabio Paratici a new problem to fix.

Now, Goal (citing French outlet FranceBleu), reveal Ligue 1 side Rennes have fixed their gaze on Lloris.

Rennes have strong Lloris belief

In fact, Rennes have reportedly been courting the 35-year-old for six months. They are now hopeful their efforts will be rewarded next summer to bring a year-long chase to a successful close.

Lloris can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs at any time. Doing so would line up a free agent switch in the summer.

Spurs transfer and contract news Isco to be offered to Spurs, Conte wants to hold onto Lloris and Ndombele could link up with Jose once again.

The article stated Tottenham want Lloris to pen fresh terms. However, a return to his homeland may appeal.

One potential barrier is Lloris’ high wages. He reportedly nets around €500,000 gross per month. That would normally be out of Rennes’ range, but the owning Pinault family are intent on making a statement.

With Rennes on the rise both on and off the pitch, luring Lloris back to Ligue 1 is now deemed ‘achievable’.

Tottenham battling Arsenal over £50m wing-back

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly ready to challenge Arsenal in the £50million race to sign Brighton attacking wing-back Tariq Lamptey.

Arsenal have already registered their interest in the player, despite already former Spurs target Takehiro Tomiyasu on board.

But with Tottenham looking to offload Matt Doherty back to Wolves, Antonio Conte is expected to sign a replacement.

The report in the Express claims that Conte wants Lamptey to provide competition to summer signing Emerson Royal. The Brazilian has had an inconsistent start to life in north London, with Lamptey regarded as an upgrade.

He would certainly be an upgrade in the transfer fee department. Indeed, Brighton, who only paid £3m for the player in January 2020, are said to want around £50m to part company with one of their top assets.

Conte is likely to add at least two or three players to his squad this month. That is now even more likely after his damning verdict on the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Tottenham get to work on ambitious double swoop for Serie A stars