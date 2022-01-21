Antonio Conte has given a positive update on one injured Tottenham star ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at London rivals Chelsea.

Spurs head into the weekend clash eight points behind Thomas Tuchel’s men but with four games in hand in the race to finish on the top four. And the Italian has revealed that Eric Dier is fit to return against the Blues, with Japhet Tanganga likely to way for the England man.

Speaking at his press conference, when asked about team news, Conte said: He said: “Today is Friday and for sure after the game against Leicester we are trying to manage a couple of situation, fresh injuries. We have tomorrow to make the right decision about a couple of our players.

“Eric Dier had a good training session for us and is available. Sonny not yet. We have to wait. He’s coming along well but we have to wait until after the international break.”

Cristian Romero and Son Heung-Min remain on the sidelines, however. Spurs will be looking to avenge their recent Carabao Cup semi-final loss at Stamford Bridge.

Problem for Emerson Royal

Conte also revealed why he hooked Emerson Royal at half-time of the pulsating win at Leicester in midweek.

He added: “About Emerson, must be very clear that he started the game with a physical problem and I can only thank him for his availability. He was suffering a lot in the first half. He’s only 22-years-old.”

Conte was also asked about ending skipper Hugo Lloris’s 10-year wait for a trophy after the veteran stopper committed his future to the club on Thursday.

Conte said: “I think it is important for every club to win trophies and at the same time you have to understand if you are ready to win because every club could say they want to win trophies. But you have to understand what is your point, where you are and the path you have to follow to try and be competitive.

“It is too simple to say you want to win. One team wins and the others don’t. If you win you write history and if you don’t win you don’t win.”

