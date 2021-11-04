Tottenham manager Antonio Conte claimed his players needed an injection of confidence and to up their workrate following his appointment, and admitted an upcoming task is “impossible”.

Tottenham got their Europa Conference League campaign back on track, but it was anything but straight forward. Spurs cruised into a three-goal lead, but in typical fashion, made their lives difficult when surrendering two cheap goals.

Vitesse were good value for their fightback, and were buoyed further when Cristian Romero was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The Dutch side capitulated in dramatic fashion, however, being reduced to 10 and then nine men themselves to ensure Conte’s start to life in north London was a winning one.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Conte said: “It was a crazy game. Usually I don’t like this type of game – a crazy game means anything can happen. But at the same time I think we should win and we won.

“We were winning 3-0 then conceded two goals we can avoid. After a red card we were in trouble. To win while suffering is good for this team, these players.

“They needed to improve their confidence. They needed to work a lot.”

Conte then began turning his attention to their weekend clash with Everton in the Premier League.

The dreaded Thursday-Sunday routine fostered by playing in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League has given Conte what he described as an “impossible” task to adequately prepare his first-teamers for the Toffees clash.

“The problem is we have to find the time to work,” added the Italian. “We have two days until the next game, then it’s the international break.

“For sure we have to improve. It’s not easy because in two days we prepare for this [Everton] game… now we have only one day.

“Tomorrow it’s impossible to work with the players who played tonight. They used a lot of energy. Tomorrow they have to rest and we’ll work with the players who didn’t play.

“We need to have a bit of patience because we need to work on many aspects – tactically and physically. I’m not afraid about the work. I know only through the work you can reach important targets.”

Tottenham goalscorer Son also spoke to the press, telling BT Sport: “The most important thing is the three points. We made it hard.”

When he was made aware he’s scored the first goal in three different Tottenham managerial reins, Son said: “That’s not important. I’m trying to help the team, that’s the most important thing. Without team-mates you can’t score.”

On Romero’s red card, the South Korean added: “It’s part of football. We had to suffer as a team. Sometimes you get red cards. It was a good lesson again.”

When asked what Conte change beforehand despite his limited time to implement changes, Son concluded: “Nothing special. He took only two sessions. It was hard for him and the players. We did well especially in first 30 minutes.

“I’m looking forward to working with him. Every day, every session, I try to learn.”

