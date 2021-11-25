Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admitted that he is only just beginning to understand the size of the task he has on his plate after his side’s Europa Conference League defeat to Mura.

Spurs never looked like winning as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to the Slovenian side on Thursday. Mura deservedly took the lead in the first half after a combination of their desire to score and Tottenham’s sloppiness.

Conte made nine changes to his line-up for the match and made four more – all at once – after the break.

Substitute Lucas Moura may have earned his stripes with an assist for Harry Kane’s equaliser. However, it counted for little in the end as Mura snatched a last-gasp winner.

Speaking after the match, pundit Glenn Hoddle and Peter Crouch slammed Spurs’ performance. Hoddle claimed that a 15-year-old would struggle to make the error Davinson Sanchez did twice – as the defender did.

He was not the only poor performer, though. Ryan Sessegnon received Conte’s praise before the game but received a red card after 32 minutes.

Conte admitted that, following the result, he is only now starting to understand the job he has at hand.

“Usually I prefer to not speak to them after the game, especially when the game is not good because you are too involved emotionally,” the manager told his post-match press conference.

Conte wants Eric Bailly at Spurs Antonio Conte is interested in bringing in Eric Bailly.

“After the game I think it is good to not speak to the players. We will do it tomorrow. A bad loss, I am not satisfied with what happened.

“This is the second time in a row we have finished the game with 10, against Vitesse it was the same. We risked not winning against Vitesse and today it happened again.

A look at some of the more leftfield Man Utd boss contenders

“I think this team is very young but at the same time we have to work and improve because the details move the final result.

“I did not like what happened tonight, the performance. I must be honest and tell you that after three and a half weeks, I am starting to understand the situation. I can tell you that the situation is not simple.”

Conte admits Tottenham situation unravelling

“It is not simple because in this moment because for sure the level of Tottenham is not so high,” Conte added.

“There is an important gap to the top teams in England. Of this we must not be scared.

“I am here to work, here to improve the situation. I know we have to work hard but we have also to improve the quality of the situation, because if we want to be competitive.”

Spurs return to action on Sunday when facing Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League.