Tanguy Ndomble has been told he will never play for Tottenham again

One of the biggest transfer disappointments in Tottenham’s history, Tanguy Ndombele, has been told there is no way back for him at the club and with his likely next move also coming to light.

Spurs broke their transfer record to sign the midfielder in summer 2019, paying Lyon a deal worth an initial €62m (£55.5m) and with a further €10m (£8.9m) in add-ons. As one of the last transfer acts of former manager Mauricio Pochettino, it is safe to say his time at Tottenham has not gone anywhere near as planned.

Having struggled to make an impact under a plethora of managers – and with Jose Mourinho perhaps the most vocal in his criticisms of the seven-times capped France international – Ndombele is now on his third loan spell away from the club.

Indeed, having spent time back at former side Lyon over the second half of the 2021/22 season, it was his temporary stint at Napoli during 2022/23 and in which the midfielder earned himself a Serie A title winners medal, that most raised Spurs’ hopes of securing some money back on their initial record investment.

Sadly for Spurs, Napoli failed to take up their €30m (£26.2m) option to make the 27-year-old’s loan move permanent, leaving Tottenham scrambling around to try and find the club a new home for the 2023/24 campaign.

And with summer managerial appointment Ange Postecoglou putting the player through his paces during pre-season, it was quickly decided it would be in his best interests to move on once again, with Ndombele eventually winding up at Galatasaray.

However, his time in Turkey has been dogged by fitness issues, meaning that, to date, Ndombele – who wears the 91 shirt for the Turkish side – has only featured in 23 matches in all competitions to date.

Ndombele told time is up at Tottenham

Just four of those appearances have come as starts in the Turkish Super Lig, illustrating just how off the pace and down the pecking order Ndombele has fallen.

As a result, he has been told he the Istanbul side have no intention of taking up their option – thought to be just €15m (£12.9m) – to sign him permanently.

More worryingly, any hopes he had of making it back at Tottenham have also been extinguished already with a leading transfer journalist explaining why the midfielder has already been informed he will not be able to feature for the club while Postecoglou remains in charge.

“Under the new standard at Tottenham, I don’t see them returning to Ndombele,” journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I think it’s time to try to move on from him. It’s proved difficult for them to offload him fully.

“Even when you get rid of him, his new club isn’t satisfied with what they’ve picked up.

“So, I don’t know what happens to him next, but I certainly don’t see him playing at Tottenham again.”

Spurs star instructs agent to secure next move

Ndombele’s last outing for Spurs came back in the 2021/22 season, meaning he has featured just 91 times in total for the club. That means he has cost the club approximately £707,000 for each outing he has made for the club: an unmitigating transfer disaster by the north London giants.

His deal is due to expire in 2025, meaning this summer probably represents Tottenham’s last chance to move him on for any sort of fee.

However, there is a fair chance that he could even be granted a free transfer, bringing an end to a thoroughly-miserable saga.

Reports last summer suggested he would become a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro-League and it’s now reported he has instructed his agent to try and secure him a move there ahead of the summer.

It would come as no surprise to see the player wind down his days in the Middle East, though it remains to be seen which club there will take a chance on signing him.

