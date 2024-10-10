Ange Postecoglou has been backed to make a major change after the international break

Pundit Craig Burley has savaged Tottenham forward Timo Werner and backed Ange Postecoglou to spring a surprise selection change next time out against West Ham.

Eyebrows were raised when Tottenham re-signed Timo Werner to a second loan spell over the summer. The 28-year-old didn’t exactly set the world alight in his first loan spell, though Spurs saw fit to give the German a second chance. Tottenham’s new loan agreement also contains a modest £8.5m option to buy from parent club RB Leipzig.

Werner has started Tottenham’s last two Premier League matches on the left wing during Son Heung-min’s injury absence. The forward missed two one-v-one opportunities in the 3-0 victory over Manchester United and failed to make any meaningful type of impact in the 3-2 defeat to Brighton.

When speaking on ESPN FC, pundit Craig Burley labelled Werner’s end product “atrocious.” The former Chelsea and Celtic star also claimed Postecoglou will likely drop Werner next time out against West Ham and give 17-year-old wonderkid Mikey Moore a start on the left side.

Burley said: “And again, I don’t want to sort of pick on him, but I am going to. I mean, Timo Werner. Timo Werner whatever he did in Germany, he has been unable to do in two spells in England.

“His end product was once again atrocious, and that adds to the pressure that goes on a team defensively when you are just not finishing teams off. It wasn’t just Timo Werner, but if he starts the next game after the international break, I will be very surprised.

“A young 17-year-old in Moore is probably going to come in his place. Brennan Johnson has come through a tough time when people were talking about his end product. He gets six goals in six.”

Flaw in Burley’s plan

As previously mentioned, Werner’s chances in the starting eleven of late have come as a direct result of captain Son being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

However, Postecoglou stated the South Korean was “pushing hard” to feature against Brighton last weekend.

While Son obviously did not win his fitness battle, Postecoglou’s comments strongly suggest he’ll be available for selection once again after the two-week international break.

Son will more than likely return to the starting eleven in his favoured left wing role. Dominic Solanke will continue up front, with the red hot Brennan Johnson keeping his place on the right wing.

As such, Werner is expected to drop out of the eleven, though it won’t be Mikey Moore who takes his spot.

Latest Tottenham transfer news

In other news, Tottenham have reportedly been joined by Liverpool and Newcastle in sizing up moves for Bournemouth winger, Antoine Semenyo.

Prior reports have claimed Spurs are ready to splash out £33m to sign the forward. Their relations with Bournemouth – having presided over Solanke’s transfer last summer – could aid Tottenham’s cause.

Elsewhere, Spurs have been backed to make a concrete move for Crystal Palace talisman, Eberechi Eze, in 2025.

Finally, a bidding war between Spurs and bitter rivals Arsenal has been predicted. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey – who Villa could reluctantly cash in on in 2025 – is the subject of both clubs’ admiration.

Timo Werner hindering more than he’s helping